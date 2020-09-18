  1. Home
9 Ways to make a royal wedding more special and memorable

Everyone dreams to have a royal wedding. This kind of marriage ceremony is all about arranging everything on a grand scale. So, here are tips and ideas for planning your royal Indian wedding.
Are you planning a royal wedding? Then it’s a great idea to make the big day of your life extra special and memorable. In a royal wedding, everything takes place on a grand scale. From wedding décor to attire to venue and menu, all these are arranged with great grandeur.

So, if you are also planning for the same, you can’t avoid any part of your wedding and everything has to be perfect. So, here are some tips and ideas for your grand royal wedding.

Tips to follow for planning a royal wedding:

1.A royal wedding can't take place without the right venue. So, find a venue that has a castle structure or a historical place with great significance. You can also take a look at the royal palaces of Rajasthan.

2.In most of the royal weddings, you can three main colours- white, blue and gold. White represents purity, gold is for wealth and blue is for wisdom and loyalty.

3.A royal wedding décor is never complete without the grandeur of flowers. It’s a prime attraction of the function. So, make sure you pick the right flowers according to the season to enhance your wedding décor.

4.Your invitation cards also need to have that royal wedding look. So, use golden colour with minimal content and graphics.

5.For the right wedding attire, search for lehengas and saree that have a royal touch. You can also search online for the latest trends. A designer collection would be the best for it.

6.For the royal look of the groom, it depends on the region he belongs to. In the western countries, the groom prefers waistcoat, tux or military uniform. In India, each region has its own unique attire for a royal wedding look.

7.In a royal wedding, you can’t forget the bridesmaids. Their outfits and makeup should also match the royal theme.

8.While placing the order for the wedding cake, make sure you mention about your royal wedding theme. Opt for a large white cake with a golden touch to it.

9.If you want to arrive at your wedding venue in a royal carriage, then ask your wedding planners if they can make it available.

Also Read: Having a summer wedding? 7 Tips and ideas to nail it

Credits :weddingz, getty images

