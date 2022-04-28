Adorable decor ideas for a bridal shower at home

No marriage is complete without a funny and stunning bridal shower! As your bosom buddy or your dearest sissy is ready to embark upon a new journey, throwing her a fabulous bridal shower will not only make her feel special but also gives the bride a perfect time to relax and unwind between those fat wedding festivities. If you are in charge of throwing the bridal bash then coordinating all the little details in the décor is imperative to make the celebration look like an unforgettable gala. We understand that being a bridesmaid you have to be on your toes to spruce up the entire event space (especially the small one like home) to throw that dreamy shower that will truly cherish the bride-to-be. To ease out the pain of the décor, we bring you stunning ideas that will glam up the entire home while making the celebration all intimate and cosy.

Here are adorable décor ideas for a bridal show at home.

LED light balloons

This is one of the unconventional ways to make the ceiling magical and dreamy. LED light balloons will add a touch of ethereal enlightenment to the indoor bridal shower while creating a lasting imprint in the hearts of the bridey and all the guests. These balloons are DIY friendly and even if you don’t want to leave them on the ceiling, you can also cover the wall with a blend of both small and big ones randomly to jazz up the décor in a very fairylike way. Choose pastel colours like soft pink or white or transparent with yellow lighting for an enchanted look.

Hula hoop backdrop

Backdrops are the key to getting those instagrammable perfect pictures. Also, for a small intimate place, you can even DIY them. All you have to do is take a big circle wooden ring and wrap it in a glazing sheet of paper and cover the surroundings with green foliage and florals (match the colour with your décor). In between you can place the initials, hashtags, last name or any quote that you like and your hula hoop backdrop is all set to catch everyone’s eye while making the décor extravagant. Make sure that you accompany the colours with the theme for a more fused look.

Paper heartstrings

Since the idea of floras looks like an outdated one and leaving the classic white walls empty can distress the décor while giving dull vibes, here is something that is completely off-beat and perfectly idealistic for a bridal bang. To transform the look of your snuggly and homely décor, adorn the walls with glittering 3D paper cut heart-shaped strings. Cover the whole wall with loosely fitted strings of heart for that chic and adorable look. With a touch of personalisation, this can make the décor more cheerful and happy.

Painted mason jars packed with lush greens

Planning an event at home is all about focussing on the little detailing. Make a smooth like butter impact by focussing on the small pieces of stuff like table artefacts and centrepieces. You don’t have to overboard with these things. Use mason jars full of broadleaves or wildflowers as the table décor. You can also put scented candles in between for a more striking look. What’s more? Paint the mason jars and write your warm messages over them to give a more personal touch.

