Airbrush Makeup: THESE are the pros and cons of the makeup you should know before opting for your wedding

Are you confused about your makeup for your wedding? Then, you should know about the pros and cons of airbrush makeup before opting for any one type of makeup. So, check out the pros and cons of airbrush makeup to look your best on your D-Day.

Airbrush makeup is the method of doing the makeup with an airgun loaded with foundation and other makeup products in it. The makeup is done by spraying thin layers of the foundation rather than painting it on the skin with sponge or brush. But there have been a lot of misconceptions regarding airbrush makeup which often make the to-be-bride confused. There has been an ongoing debate about which is better airbrush makeup or normal makeup? So, before taking any decision regarding the makeup for wedding, check out the pros and cons of airbrush makeup, so that you can opt for the right one to look your best on your big day.

Myths about airbrush makeup

These are some myths about airbrush makeup that you should know before having any misconception regarding this makeup style:

1- Airbrush makeup means flawless complexion. It's a myth. The flawless complexion is done by photoshop not by the makeup.

2- Lots of women think it's waterproof. Generally, they have the water-resistance power, but they are not fully waterproof.

3- It will make your face look flat. Most of the airbrush makeups are dry and matte. But it doesn't mean that they will make your face look flat.

These are the pros and cons of airbrush makeup. Check them out below.

Pros of airbrush makeup

1- It's silicone-based, which can stick to your face all day.

2- It has more water content than regular makeup.

3- This makeup is more flawless for its smooth application.

4- It gives you better coverage than regular makeup and it's easier to layer with the airbrush makeup as well.

5- For having a minimal makeup look, airbrush is the best option as it looks light-weight.

6- For shooting on HD cameras, airbrush is the best as it gives a smooth texture.

7- The makeup product gets easily blended with the airbrush on the skin.

8- People with oily skin should opt for this as it stays better on their oily skin for a longer time.

Cons of airbrush makeup

1- Airbrush makeup is more expensive than regular ones.

2- It's not good for dry skin as it's less creamy than regular makeup.

3- The skin has to be prepped, primed and hydrated well otherwise it may get flaky.

4- It is hard to re-blend. So, it cannot be touched up again to cover up the streaks due to tears or any other reason.

5- Breakouts or scars cannot be covered with it. So, acne-prone skin should opt for regular makeups.

