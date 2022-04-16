Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor inspired minimalist mehendi décor for that oh-so-simple intimate pre-wedding ceremony

Who says that you should always abide by that big-fat tam-jham at your wedding? Well, gone are the trends of such a heavy wedding! Just look at Alia and Ranbir's hush-hush intimate wedding and the pre-wedding functions; right from the décor to the outfits worn by all, the couple kept everything minimal yet chic on their mehendi ceremony that we just can’t get over! With their close friends and family, the couple had a stunning mehendi ceremony at their home Vastu. All lit dance performances, picture-perfect corner with the blend of never-ending fun, everything was beyond perfect for that small and simple intimate mehendi function.

If you also want to keep your mehendi decor minimum yet dreamy, then take a look at these three elements from Alia and Ranbir’s mehendi function that you must have in your own ceremony.

1. Floral strings with the blend of fairy lights

Not only the couple was spotted in less gold and glittery attires, but the décor they choose was also less hefty and reflected the taste of grace with floral beauty blended with fairy lights. Big oversized home plants and the strings of amusing flowers on the ceiling make the whole décor classic, simple yet elegant. The soft-toned flowers matches well with the white walls and set the perfect scene for interior mehendi function. You can also opt for fairy lights cabana, an all-white décor or throw in some rugs or soft pillows to add the perfect intimate vibe for an interior function.

2. Cosy candids and old-medley dance with your fiancé

Alia and Ranbir sure had a gala time as they were spotted dancing to the tunes of old songs. We have already left those days behind when couples had separate Mehendi ceremonies in their respective homes. So, if you too are celebrating mehendi together then tuning up with your partner on the dance floor is surely a good idea to create a lifetime of memories! This way you can also get cosy candids just like Alia and Ranbir and this whole thing make your pre-wedding function even more special.

3. A picture-perfect bridesmaid’s corner

Bridesmaid’s corner is something that is absolutely trending nowadays! Mehendi without getting clicked with your girl gang is an incomplete ceremony in its own way. Moreover, a picture-perfect corner will add up to your overall décor and you can create thousands of memories in that spot. If you want something new-fangled, quirky and comfy, you can opt for that picture corner and throw in some OTT props, rugs, and LED lights to create a more laid-back vibe.

We hope you get the perfect elements, décor style and themes to pick out from this duo’s gorgeous Mehendi ceremony to use in your own pre-wedding festivities!

