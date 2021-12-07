All you need to know about the Tiffany cake at Vicky & Katrina’s wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are certainly the talk of the town given their impending wedding. While the couple and their loved ones are rushing to the Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, we offer you a deeper insight into the confections they’ll serve at their wedding. Sources report that the couple will have a spectacular five-tier wedding cake at their event. Curated by an Italian chef, the blue and white-hued Tiffany cake is an exceptional choice. Read on to know more about it.

All about Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. has been around for over 150 years and they are primarily known for designing exquisite jewelry. While their engagement rings are superlative, they have also made a foray into other aspects of weddings such as wedding gifts and even baked goodies. It is believed that they brought the perfection and elegance evident in their gemstones to the cakes they design. This is probably why Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have opted for Tiffany’s wedding cake.

The inspiration behind the Tiffany wedding cake

Some brides wish to use Tiffany elements in various aspects of their nuptials. Hence, the cakes designed by Tiffany exude sophistication and are the epitome of refinement. These confections are mainly inspired by the classic Tiffany blue box that was wrapped with a simple white ribbon. This simplicity is reflected in most of their cakes. Vicky-Kat’s 5 tier blue and white wedding cake certainly seems to stay true to this school of thought.

Stunning elements of a Tiffany cake

Square cake designs are their highlight as they resemble Tiffany jewelry boxes. Each of the tiers is then set symmetrically. The gorgeous blue and white icing is tinted and they often use a ribbon bow cake topper that has ribbon accents cascading down the confection. These cakes often have gemstone accents like crystals or pearls in the design of the confection. The dessert stands on a Tiffany cake plate.

If a minimalistic design is what you seek, then a Tiffany cake is for you. They tend to limit the decorative elements so that the confection is all about the flavor and the finesse!

