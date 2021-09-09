Amp up your decor game with the right colour palette

There are a few defining features that are integral to any wedding. Common connectors that can be seen in majorly every Indian wedding are the red/pink lehenga, the generational-old jewellery, and the grand entrance of the groom to set the tone. However, there is one aspect to a wedding that folks often overlook. This element is the decor “Colour”.

Colour is something essential to nail down if a couple wishes to stick to a particular aesthetic for their wedding. In order to contrast the feminine and the masculine side of human nature coming together, couples can opt for soft pinks, royal blues, and cream hues to express the quintessential coupling of the bride and the groom. We know that if unbalanced, a pink and a blue colour scheme can make the wedding look gaudy. In order to pull this tricky combination off, the gradient style needs to be embraced. Transitional colours like cerulean blues, deep mauves, and even royal purples can be used to breathe life into the core colour combination. Most importantly, let your neutral base of ivory stand out and use pinks, peaches, blues, or even lilacs simply as a highlight colour to enhance the soft romanticism of a wedding perfectly executed.

The second most tricky colour scheme to pull off is yellow and blush. Notoriously known for its ability to make a wedding look drab but if this color scheme is executed with grace, experience, and panache, it makes for one of the most stunning summer bohemian weddings. Through experience, we have observed that yellows and blush go perfectly for an outdoor wedding. Crisp shades of pinks, maroons, and corals will make for a perfect spring aura, while muted shades of mohair and salmon will lend a desert-like aesthetic to the wedding. Scaling the brightness will determine the traditionality of the wedding. If a softer palette is used, the wedding will feel airy and light. On the other hand, a bright palette will lean towards a more classic wedding style.

It is okay if you cannot pick a strict colour palette for your wedding! Instead, just combine them all to use a myriad of rainbow colours. On paper, this might sound very overwhelming, but it is one of the lightest and fun palettes to work with. A rainbow wedding can be tastefully executed while being playful and sophisticated. Relying on primary colors to give substance to your wedding while adding on soft neutral undertones can make a wedding seem more modern and eclectic. Combining softer hues of the brighter notes can balance things out easily. The heavy lifting will be done by neutrals like ivory, cream, and beige to make the rainbow scheme pop out.

There is a world of colour palettes that can be adapted to fit your needs and exclusivity is our forte, but if you are on a stringent timeline; these are the classic ones that will surely withstand the test of time to make your wedding seem contemporary and flawless even twenty years down the line!

About the author: Prerana Agarwal Saxena, Founder, and CEO - Theme Weavers Designs

