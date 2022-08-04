Greece symbolises romantic beauty like nothing else! It is one of the most prominent honeymoon and love destinations in the world. All thanks to its rich beauty, breath-taking white and blue architecture, pastel blooms, lush greenery, enchanting music and magnificent cuisine. How about bringing the ancient and beautiful Greece elements to your wedding and prettifying it by taking inspiration from the centuries of old Greek culture? With olive leaves, a neutral white colour scheme and gorgeous sculptures and stone pillars, Ancient Greece-inspired theme ideas will definitely adorn your ‘I do’ space beautifully. Here are some Ancient Greece-inspired theme ideas for a rustic-style wedding:

White and blue colour scheme

Greece is prominent for its marvellous white and blue architecture and the first thing that strikes the mind when you hear the word Greece is its colour palette. This classic, fresh combination of colours will stand out in your venue while bracing the senses. Go for offbeat blue and white seating, royal printed cushions and same-toned vases for a cohesive appearance.

Ceiling filled with olive crown leafy crowns

The crowns fabricated from olive leaves are the heart of Greek culture and almost every women wear them to carry a resemblance to ancient pure Greek goddesses. You can bring the olive motif to your décor by sprucing varied spots with it right from the wedding cake to centrepieces. For an eye-pleasing appearance, hang the olive leaves crown on the ceiling and it will do all its wonders on your guests.

Beautiful white Greek sculptures to create a tablescape

A tablescape all decked up in the beauty of white will look outstanding. For a Greece-inspired table setting, you can opt for white sculptures, statues, pillars, white candles and white floras that look like the Acropolis of Athens. Accompany it with blue and white seating for a more stunning effect.

Basket lanterns for the win

While danglers are quite a fashion but if you want to go with something few and far between then these woven baskets with bulbs inside are a sure-fire win for the rustic style wedding. These basket lanterns not only look gorgeous but also add up to the classic pastoral vibes as they depict wooden texture.

The above-mentioned ideas are definitely going to glam up the décor of your ancient Greece-inspired theme wedding while making the space of your most important day all charming and glamorous.

