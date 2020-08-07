Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bollywood brides who donned lehengas other than red

Dazzled by that pastel lehenga but skeptical about buying one? We have listed down 5 gorgeous B-town beauties who ditched red on their wedding and looked breathtakingly ravishing.

When you think of a wedding lehenga, red is unquestionably the first choice that strikes your mind. The classic red has its own charisma and looks incredibly stunning. But from last few years, the trends are changing rapidly. Brides these days are donning some offbeat and unconventional hues on their most special day.

From nude peaches to pink, green and even white, there are many different options to choose from. If you are planning sporting one of these shades on your wedding day, we have listed down 5 gorgeous B-town beauties who ditched red on their wedding and looked breathtakingly ravishing.

1. Anushka Sharma – Pale Pink

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017 at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy. On her most special day, Anushka donned a simple yet classy bridal look. Dressed in a pale pink lehenga with flowery motifs on it, paired with the traditional jewellery and minimal makeup, Anushka looked gorgeous.

2. Soha Ali Khan - Beige

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got hitched on January 25, 2015 in Mumbai. On her special day, the Princess of Pataudi donned a detailed beige lehenga paired with a rust-saffron dupatta along with the beautiful traditional jewellery that made her look more stunning.

3. Mira Rajput – Soft Pink

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in Delhi. On her special day, Mira sported a heavily detailed and embellished sequined soft pink lehenga that had two dupattas- one for the head, and one worn as a half sari. The detailed and exquisite embroidery paired with the elegant Navratna jewellery, brought out her smile perfectly.

4. Dia Mirza - Emerald

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha got hitched on October 18, 2014 in Delhi. On her special day, the RHTDM star donned an elegant emerald sharara. The borders had gorgeous floral motif embroidery and Dia looked ravishing.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan - Orange

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the know on 16 October 2012 in Mumbai. On her special day, Bebo styled her mother-in-law’s soft orange and golden coloured wedding lehenga and looked royal.

