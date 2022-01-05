Are love marriages more successful than arranged ones? Read on to find out

If marriage is on your cards, one thing that your curious mind must be asking, for sure, is whether love marriages are more successful than arranged ones? While different people can have different answers to this if experts are to be believed the answer may be a yes.

If you are to debate how our parents and grandparents have, almost, lived together for their whole lives and how they were brought together through an arranged marriage, it is imperative to note that the calendar years have changed and so is the people’s mindset.

While there can still be a set of people who would root for an arranged marriage at all costs, there are people who prefer love marriages because it helps them understand their partner before saying, Qubool Hai.

So, if you wanted to hear that love marriages do have the chances of lasting long and turning out to be super successful, here it is. Several experts believe that love marriages give two individuals the scope to know each other better, find out their likes and dislikes and also be well-aware of each other’s aggression levels.

This gives them an upper hand in adjusting with each other easily and avoiding certain situations because they know how their partner would react to it. On the contrary, in arranged marriages, it is difficult for two people to know each other’s mindset and what could possibly trigger their spouse. This may land them in frequent fights, the inability to adjust quickly and doubting each other’s compatibility. In some cases, this issue can be solved over years, when the two are ready to adjust and even compromise a bit if needed.

Some people argue that in love marriages it is difficult to stay together in a relationship once the honeymoon period is over. However, the reality is that it can be the case in arranged marriages, too. Here, the only solution is to remember why you two came together and what keeps you together.

However, marriages or relationships, at the end of the day, requires equal effort from the two people and whenever one fails to do that, be it a love marriage or arranged, the outcome will always be ugly.

While some studies may favour love marriages owing to their success rate, any kind of relationship will only be successful if the two people see it that way. Mutual respect, trust, transparency and, of course, love are the building blocks of marriage and if yours have all of these, be rest assured, it will be successful whether it’s love or arranged.

