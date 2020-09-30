Are small weddings a thing now? Here are some perks of planning a small scale wedding!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 2020, wedding trends across the world have taken a massive hit and changed globally. From big fat Indian wedding to a small intimate affair, let’s have a closer look at how the Coronavirus has changed the ballgame altogether for the wedding industry this year.

With the wedding industry having taken a massive hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the big fat Indian weddings are out of the way making room for a small intimate affair to mark the occasion. For someone who fantasizes about a grand celebration with everything lavish, dazzling under the lights, a big stage with dance performances and extravagant decor, a small scale wedding can be a bummer.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, small weddings with a limited number of guests have taken a rising toll among the wedding planners and the Indian society. People are now planning to keep it a small and private gathering rather than hosting a lavish party with an unlimited number of guests. If this trend remains to sustain itself, we could see an upcoming change in the wedding industry soon that will break all the traditional wedding norms and this may not be a bad thing at all. Let’s have a look at some of the perks and benefits of having a small scale wedding in current times.

1. It definitely saves on all the money, time and effort that goes into planning a wedding. Let’s face it, the ultimate pressure of planning a wedding and making it happen all boils down to the finance aspect of it. The amount of exorbitant money that people splurge on a wedding exceeds the amount of surplus money spent in a lifetime.

2. It is always easier to plan small scale events. You can have more venue options and opt for a minimalist decor to create a cosy and vibrant atmosphere for your wedding.

3. You can spend quality time with all your guests who value the most. Remember, it is your wedding and you get to decide who you want to invite. Cutting down on the guestlist and inviting your loved ones is better than inviting mere acquaintances you once shared a joke with at a cafe.

4. You’ll save money for your honeymoon. Imagine you and your partner sharing a cosy space or booking an entire villa at a dreamy destination of your choice. You can choose a luxury hotel or a book a lavish beachside resort at a remote location and live your life happily ever after.

Also Read: Planning a wedding amidst COVID 19? Here are some rules and tips to follow

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×