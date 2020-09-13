  1. Home
Are you a bride to be? Add THESE 6 healthy seeds to your bridal diet to look stunning on your D-Day

Brides need to look after their health, skin and hair to look gorgeous on their big day. And for this, a healthy bridal diet is a must. Check out what you can add to your diet below.
25112 reads Mumbai
Would-be-brides have several responsibilities for their skin and hair to look stunning on their D-Day. They need to pamper them a lot before at least 6 months from the big day. Despite all the pampering, they need to put themselves on a strict and healthy diet to stay fit. And when it comes to diet, then adding some healthy seeds to your bridal diet always comes on the top of the list. 

 

Healthy seeds are always a great option to lose and maintain weight and stay fit. They provide us with overall health and are extremely beneficial for skin and hair. So, without any delay, check out the seeds that you can add to your bridal diet right now. 

 

Healthy seeds for brides to be:

 

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are packed with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and calcium that effectively reduce blood sugar, inflammation and risks of cardiac arrest. So, add them to your salads, juices, breakfast and smoothies. 

 

Pumpkin seeds

Magnesium, zinc, healthy fats, fibre etc. are all there in Pumpkin seeds. This improves heart health and reduces the risk of cancer. It’s also highly healthy for our skin because of having omega-3 and 6 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamin E. 

 

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are good for weight management and to have the feeling of satiety. They are rich in protein, fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that are highly beneficial for skin as well. 

 
Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds are a great source of fatty acids, protein and Vitamin E. This helps to keep your skin healthy and young. 

 

Sesame seeds

These are packed with fibre, protein and fatty acids that reduce cholesterol and heart problems. The protein in the seeds is highly beneficial for hair and skin. 

 

Quinoa seeds

Quinoa seeds are a plant-based source of protein that’s packed with Vitamin B, E, calcium and magnesium. Adding these seeds to your regular diet will help to lose weight and make your skin and hair look gorgeous.

 

Also Read: 5 Beautiful hair accessories for brides to add to their trousseau

Credits :theweddingbrigade, getty images

