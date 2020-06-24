Are you a bride to be? Check out THESE latest Kundan Jewellery designs to get inspired from

When it comes to wedding jewellery, Kundan jewellery is preferred by most of the brides. Check some latest designs of it for your bridal look below.

Kundan jewellery is a traditional form of Indian gemstone jewellery which is made with different types of stones. Also known as Bikaneri or Jaipuri jewellery, Kundan is considered to have originated from the royal courts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The word Kundan means highly refined gold. Jaipur in Rajasthan has traditionally been the centre of Kundan Jewellery in India. This was first originated in Rajasthan and then went on to flourish during the Mughal era.

Kundan jewellery is a prime part of Indian wedding to complete a bridal look. It can be worn with both lehenga and saree. There are different variations of this jewellery which help to give a striking look to the wedding outfits. So, are you going to be a new bride soon? Then here are some latest Kundan jewellery designs for your big day.

Different Kundan jewellery designs for the wedding:

Types of Kundan Jewellery

There are 3 types of Kundan jewellery and they are as follows:

Meenakari- This is made with coloured metal surfaces and Meenakari work is done on the backside of the jewellery.

Polki- The main attraction of Polki is that they have uncut diamonds. Precious stones can also be alternatives.

Jadau- This is created by embedding stones on the face of the jewellery. And meenakari work is also there on the opposite side of it.

Making of Kundan Jewellery

Making of Kundan jewellery consists of several stages where artisans show their skills by making a gorgeous and intricate design. First, golden sheets are beaten to give them a particular shape and then they are filled with precious stones to create the piece. This form of jewellery has elaborate patterns on both sides of the frame.

For the wedding evening and other functions, Kundan is always the first choice of the Indian brides. So, here are some designs for it.

Rajputi Kundan Jewellery

If you are planning to have a royal bridal look, these Rajputi Kundan designs will be helpful for you.

Latest Kundan Jewellery Designs of 2020

Check out the latest designs of Kundan jewellery for your wedding.

