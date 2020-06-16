Are you a bride to be? Here’s a list of traditional sarees to opt for your wedding ceremonies

Do you want to wear something different than Banarasi and Kanjeevaram saree at your wedding? Then there are some popular traditional 6-yards that can be added to your collection of bridal sarees.

Wedding saree does not only have to be Banarasi, but there are several other types of traditional sarees you can choose from for your big day. Since there are many functions during weddings, you need to have a variety of sarees to wear.

Banarasi saree is one of the most popular saree worn at a wedding, especially Bengali brides opt for it on the wedding evening. Kanjeevaram saree is the most favourite one of South Indian brides. But the list does not end here. Check out different types of sarees that you can wear in your wedding ceremonies below.

Types of sarees to wear at wedding functions:

Paithani traditional saree

Paithani is popular among Maharashtrian brides and is woven with rich and vibrant colours like yellow, green and magenta with golden thread. These sarees are very expensive and popularly known for their weaving on the pallu. One can find trees, flowers, peacocks on it. You can wear it for the morning rituals of the wedding.

Muga silk

Muga silk is produced in Assam and the word has been derived from the Assamese language which means yellow. The saree has a light-yellow hue and exhibits rich embroidery with flowers, leaves, trees and Bihu structures.

Patan Patola

This was originated in the Patan town of Gujarat and designed with prints and geometrical patterns. Patan Patola traditional saree will add more colours to your collection of wedding sarees.

Bandhani traditional saree

Also known as Bandhej, this saree is designed by different colour combinations. These are perfect for wearing for a wedding ritual.

Pattu traditional saree

This saree was originated from Kerala and loved by South Indian brides. It is popular for its rich work of art.

Kasavu saree

Kerala’s Kasavu saree is adored by Malayali women. It’s a hand-woven saree that comes in white or off-white colour with golden border on it. It is considered to be one of the auspicious sarees for the wedding in Kerala.

Konrad saree

Konrad or temple saree was originated from Tamil Nadu and is usually draped on gods and goddesses in temples. It’s popular for wide borders and wedding-inspired motifs.

