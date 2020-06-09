Are you a bride to be? Take some cues from Deepika Padukone's bridal looks

Are you planning to do something unique for your wedding day? Then you can opt for Deepika-inspired bridal look. Be it her movies or her wedding, all her bridal looks were splendid. Check them out below.

Deepika Padukone’s bridal looks in both her films and wedding are loved by all her fans. They are all inspired by the bridal looks of different regions. She flaunted the traditional bridal look. Anand Karaj look was perfect to exhibit Northern bridal look; Konkani wedding did a great job to show the bridal look of South India. Apart from that, in many films also she carried the bridal look flawlessly.

So, if you are also thinking to do something new and different in your wedding, then opting for a Deepika-inspired bridal look is a great idea. There are many options to choose from for each function of the occasion. So, here are some bridal looks of Deepika Padukone right below.

Bridal looks of Deepika Padukone from her films and wedding ceremonies:

Konkani wedding look

It perfectly exhibited the traditional bridal look of South Indian bride. She wore a Kanjeevaram saree in red and gold colour and complemented it with temple jewellery. The makeup with a smokey eye and a traditional bun was perfect to complete the entire look.

Anand Karaj wedding look

For the Sindhi wedding, she flaunted a North Indian bridal look with a red and gold gorgeous lehenga designed by Sabyasachi. This look was paired with stunning Polki jewellery.

Traditional Reception look

This look was for her Bangalore reception. She wore a beautiful golden saree and paired it with emerald choker layered with pearl necklace. She completed the look with a tight centre-parted bun.

Mumbai Reception look

This time, her wedding outfit was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The elegant Chikankari saree of ivory and gold colour was complimented well with gold long dupatta. She opted for nude makeup to complete the entire bridal look.

Bridal look in Chennai express

She was looking stunning as a Tamil bride in the movie Chennai Express. It was a gold and red Kanjeevaram silk saree and the look was completed with maangtika, kamar band, multi-layered neckpiece and gajra. This South Indian bridal look is perfect for a small intimate wedding to keep it simple.

Also Read| 4 Bridal looks of Anushka Sharma from her movies to get inspired for your wedding

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×