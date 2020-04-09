Are you feeling bloated? Here are 6 tips to debloat before your wedding

Read on to know how you can beat wedding day bloat with 6 simple tips.

All set ready for your D-day? All brides get extremely excited when it comes to their wedding, so much so, that they forget that they have to take care of their health as well. Apart from the wedding dress, guests and all other arrangements, you must not forget that you can’t afford to have any sort of health problem on your BIG day. Unarguably it is one of the most special days of your life and we definitely don’t want to be uncomfortable and in pain when you walk down the aisle in that pretty lehenga and high heels.

Speaking of health problems, one of the most common problems brides may experience is bloating. For those of you who don’t know, bloating is when your belly feels swollen after eating. It is usually caused by excess gas production or retention of fluids. Your stomach might feel full and tight, which can be uncomfortable and painful. The biggest problem – it can make your stomach look much bigger than it actually is. I hope I am not overestimating when I presume that no bride likes to have her belly pop out of her lehenga.

Here are 6 tips to not let bloating get in your way of enjoying one of the best days of your lives – WEDDING!

Include probiotics in your diet

Hearing a lot about probiotics? Well, that’s because they are great for your health. They stimulate the growth of good bacteria and alleviate the bad. They also promote proper digestion.

Balance your hormones

Balancing your hormones can be a difficult task when the wedding jitters are just beginning. But the thing is that hormonal imbalance is directly related to stress. Needless to say, it can be bad for you. However, milk thistle, brussels sprouts and cauliflower can help. How? All of these help to metabolise the liver and reduce estrogen.

Cut Back on Sugar

Sugar might be your best friend when you feel overwhelmed but not before your wedding. It is a big no-no to indulge in those sugary treats as eating them will lead to swelling of the stomach – we don’t want that ladies, do we?

Say Yes to Detox Drinks

Detox drinks are great to clear out the toxins getting in the way of your perfect day. Mic a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water and lemon to stimulate your stomach acid.

Get Moving

Inactivity is one of the biggest problems causing gas and bloating. To avoid this, make sure you’re doing some kind of exercise every day. It will help with the stress and keep your digestion in control.

Don’t Skip Meals

Whether it's your nerves or the endless list of things to do, don’t skip your meals. Skipping meals combined with stress can lead to major bloating

