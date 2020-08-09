  1. Home
Are you going to book your wedding caterer? THESE are the things to keep in mind

Booking a catering service for your wedding is hectic work because they will be responsible for making an awesome dinner arrangement for the grand function. So, here’s what you should keep in mind while booking it.
Booking a wedding caterer is one of the toughest jobs that you need to do for your big occasion. The menu has to be perfect and the preparation of each dish should be up to the mark, otherwise, you may not feel satisfied arranging the grand treat for your guests. 

 

This not only includes contacting a popular wedding caterer, but you also need to plan for the menu which will consist of delicious preparations. So, what should you keep in mind while booking the caterer for your big day? Let’s find out. 

 

Things to remember to book the right caterer for your wedding. 

 

1. First, jot down your requirements before looking for the caterer. Is it buffet catering or sit-down catering; if children are there; if you have any special requirements- these things need to be pre-decided so that you can discuss with your caterer. 

 

2. Make sure you talk about your venue with your caterer properly because they also need to know about the facilities of that place. 

 

3. Your budget completely depends on what type of menu you are selecting. So, talk about it with the catering service and then decide accordingly. 

 

4. Food tasting is essential before finalising the booking. This gives you an idea about their preparations. So, do taste the food.

5. It’s always better to book someone from your acquaintances because they have experience in this. So, you can talk about their expertise. 

6. If you have come to know about a catering service from the internet, do go through the reviews and ratings. 

7. It’s generally advisable to negotiate with the price before finalising the deal.

 

