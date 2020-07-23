Are you a minimalist bride? THESE are the subtle mehendi designs to opt for your wedding

If you are a minimalist bride, then you may prefer to have a subtle mehendi design for your D-Day. So, here are some unique ideas for you.

Mehendi is an inseparable part of wedding function. A bride’s hands are adorned with different intricate designs of henna. Some of the brides may not like the traditional designs of mehendi. So, for them, there are several new styles to opt for. Similarly, if you are a minimalist bride, then you may want to have subtle designs as your mehendi. Keeping that in mind, we have shared some beautiful mehendi designs for the minimalist brides. Check them out. These are the things to keep in mind for the mehendi function:

Make sure the decoration is bright and vibrant enough. You can also use playful colours for the décor.

Floral jewellery is in trend for mehendi ceremony. So, you can also opt for that if you want to. Make sure the videographer captures your mehendi properly for the documentary. Talk to your mehendi artist about your minimalist sense and select a design accordingly. For a darker mehendi colour, pre-mix lime and sugar in a jar. And apply it with cotton on the mehendi. The design will last for longer. You can also do your research online for the latest designs on mehendi. Design ideas for your minimalistic choice You can take ideas from these: Mehendi designs with flower motifs. Wristband style designs. Lotus inspired mehendi designs. Mehendi designs with jaali work. Mehendi with symmetrical designs. Mehendi designs with the imitation jewellery. Arabic mehendi designs. Check out the video below to get more ideas for mehendi designs for the minimalist bride.

Share your comment ×