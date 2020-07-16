Are you planning to add a Bengali touch to your wedding jewellery? Check out THESE latest designs

If you are fascinated by Bengali bridal look, then here are some latest designs of Bengali wedding jewellery for you to opt for your D-day. Read on to know more.

When we think about a Bengali bride, we imagine a woman with red banarasi saree, red lipstick, white traditional crown, some intricate designs of Chandan on the forehead and bright gold jewellery. Gold jewellery pieces are one of the most essential parts of every Bengali bride. This enhances their bridal look to make them look gorgeous on their big day.

So, are you thinking to give a subtle Bengali touch to your wedding jewellery? Then first, it’s better to know the types of jewellery that are popular amongst the brides of that region. So, let’s find out the latest jewellery designs seen at a Bengali wedding.

Bengali wedding jewellery designs:

Mukut- Crown

Mukut or the crown is an essential part of Bengali wedding which is used to adorn the bride’s head. Earlier, it was made with thermocol, but now gold mukut is in trend. You can also opt for an artificial crown of golden colour.

Tikli and Tiara

Tikli is maang tikka and tiara is matha patti and these are used for the forehead portion. It is a must-have for every Bengali bride.

Nolok

Wearing nolok or nath is an age-old tradition for Bengali brides. This gives a traditional touch to the bridal look.

Kaan Bala, Kaan Pasha, Jhumko

These are all for ears that are made in different sizes and intricate designs. Opt for the one that suits your face shape the most.

Choker

You will notice a beautiful choker on every Bengali bride’s neck. You can also opt for choker-cum-necklace as that is never out of trend.

Saath noli haar

This is a seven-layered necklace and carries Bengali traditions. It is also now available in five layers which is known as paanch noli haar.

Chandra haar, Sita haar

These two are long necklaces and are very popular amongst Bengali brides.

Ratanchur, chur, bala, konkon

These are all jewellery for hands and they can be worn in pairs or in only one hand as well.

Nupur

Mostly silver or kundan anklet is worn by the Bengali brides. But you can wear gold nupur if you like it more.

Check out the video below to see the latest designs of Bengali wedding jewellery.

