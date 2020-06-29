Are you planning a home wedding? THESE are the pros and cons you should know

Due to the current situation, people are focusing on home weddings with a small gathering rather than having a big fat wedding. But there are pros and cons of having wedding at home also. Check them out below.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, people are trying to maintain social distancing in every possible way. The wedding ceremony is on the top of that list because it’s one of the biggest places for social gathering. Reportedly, there is a strict guideline now where 50 people can attend a wedding. And a home wedding is enough for the function.

But a home wedding is not that easy; sometimes, it becomes really hard to arrange everything at home. And after the occasion, your house becomes a mess that needs to be fixed. Also, the entire place has to be sanitized for safety purpose. So, here we have jotted down the pros and cons of having a home wedding.

These are the pros and cons of a wedding at home:

Pros

The pros are as follows:

1- Since it’s happening at your own place, you can celebrate it in a bit informal and relaxed way. This would be quite intimate and there would be less pressure of arranging the function.

2- This would be totally on your budget. You don’t need to rent a big venue and pay for it. So, it will save money for you.

3- It’s your own place and you have a special connection with this space. Wedding at this place would be an extremely special event for you.

4- Wedding venues will show you certain examples of their decoration styles, which you may not like. But you cannot do anything for it as well. For a home wedding, you can customise the entire space as per your choice.

5- There is no risk of damaging your furniture and other items because you can rent tables, chairs, etc.

Cons

The cons are as follows:

1- It will become noisy to have a gathering of 50 people at your home. So, you have to be careful of your neighbours also.

2- Your locality may not allow you to have a home-based wedding with people. So, you have to take a permit for those days.

3- Since many people are there in your house, there are some risks of experiencing property damage.

4- Parking is one of the biggest issues for the home wedding. You have to talk to your colony committee to solve this problem.

