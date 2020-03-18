Arranged Marriage: Here are some questions that you must ask during your first meeting

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Arranged marriage needs a little extra work and care, if you are going to meet someone for an arranged marriage, then here are some questions that you must consider asking in the first meeting.

Relationships are difficult to manage, be it friendship, parental relationship or marriage- every relationship needs nurture and care. When it comes to marriage, both the bride and the groom have to make some sacrifices to lead a happy married life. Such sacrifices make the bond stronger and give a better sense of understanding. When it comes to marriage, some people marry their long term partners, hence the understanding is better. But some people opt for an arranged marriage and hence they have to start from scratch with their partners.

Arranged marriage requires some extra efforts, time and care. And if you are going to meet someone for an arranged marriage, then here are some questions that you must consider asking the other person. These questions will help you to make a decision and will give you a better understanding of the other person.

Plan for the next 10 years:

This question will help you understand the aspiration of the person and will also help you understand that personal goals that person has set for the future. Things like does he or she aspire to study further, start a business or wants to climb the corporate ladder? Does he plan to buy a home, have kids or has something else in mind? Such questions will help you understand the person better.

Expectations from the partner:

We all have a very flowery image of life after marriage, and hence we have a mental bucket list when it comes to finding the right partner. Therefore, this question might start the conversation about the traits of an ideal spouse and expectations from marriage. It would help both of you to know if you are compatible or not.

Bond with parents:

This again will help you understand the family dynamics. It will give you an idea of how the person shares responsibilities with other members of the family. Apart from this, you'll also get a sense of understanding of what your in-laws expect from you.

Emotional baggage:

Break-ups can be brutal, and everyone takes his or own time to move on in life. Once you feel the other person has become comfortable in your company, you can politely ask if he or she has any emotional baggage from the past. Don't ask too many questions, you need to understand the person's emotional status and not scare him/her by asking multiple questions.

Family pressure:

Your first meeting is the perfect opportunity to ask if the person is ready for marriage or is doing it because of family pressure. It will again help you to take an informed decision.

Read More