Ask your potential fiancé these key questions before you’re officially engaged

While there isn't a surefire strategy to prevent divorce, you can offer your marriage the greatest possible opportunity of enduring and thriving. You can make sure you're entering married life successfully by having conversations about these important concerns before getting married and making sure your requirements, desires, and expectations all match up. So, be sure to probe your man about the following questions prior to your roka ceremony.

What can I do to assist you when you're stressed?

Learning how to support your partner when they're struggling is one of the greatest things you can do for them. Everyone is different; some individuals need consolation, others need solitude, some need a boost. However, when we're genuinely under pressure and having a hard time, we may not be able to communicate our requirements clearly. By deciding what you require in advance, you and your spouse can support each other and handle stress as it occurs.

How much time by yourself do you need?

All individuals require solitary time, but some require it more frequently than others. If you don't realise that your partner needs time alone, you can think that they are withdrawing, irate, or bitter when they do so. It will enhance your relationship and avoid future misunderstandings if you decide straight on that each of you require time alone and how that looks.