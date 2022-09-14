Ask your potential fiancé these key questions before you’re officially engaged
Be sure to probe your man about the following questions prior to your roka ceremony.
While there isn't a surefire strategy to prevent divorce, you can offer your marriage the greatest possible opportunity of enduring and thriving. You can make sure you're entering married life successfully by having conversations about these important concerns before getting married and making sure your requirements, desires, and expectations all match up. So, be sure to probe your man about the following questions prior to your roka ceremony.
What can I do to assist you when you're stressed?
Learning how to support your partner when they're struggling is one of the greatest things you can do for them. Everyone is different; some individuals need consolation, others need solitude, some need a boost. However, when we're genuinely under pressure and having a hard time, we may not be able to communicate our requirements clearly. By deciding what you require in advance, you and your spouse can support each other and handle stress as it occurs.
How much time by yourself do you need?
All individuals require solitary time, but some require it more frequently than others. If you don't realise that your partner needs time alone, you can think that they are withdrawing, irate, or bitter when they do so. It will enhance your relationship and avoid future misunderstandings if you decide straight on that each of you require time alone and how that looks.
What would we do if we started to struggle to get pregnant and do you want children?
Before getting married, one might think that everyone would discuss having children. But occasionally it doesn't happen organically. You should obviously talk about whether you really do want them, but you should also have a wider discussion. When a couple is trying to conceive, it can be distressing. This is not the time to find out that one of you wants to undergo IVF while the other believes it will be too difficult, or that one of you is willing to consider adoption while the other is not.
If and when you find yourself in that circumstance, communicating early can ensure that you're approaching the matter as a team, even though your perspectives may alter over time.
