Attending a lockdown wedding? Follow THESE dos and don’ts to be a good guest

If a couple invited you to their lockdown wedding, you must be pretty important. Now it’s time to return the favour. Take a look at what you should or shouldn’t do as a wedding guest.

Ongoing pandemic has changed the face of big, fat Indian weddings. More and more couples seem to be willing to cut the wedding expenses and focus on celebrating their big day with their closed ones. Simple and small weddings are the new normal. It might be the new way weddings are being held, it is still stressful nonetheless. From venues to outfits, the bride and groom’s sides have so much to rethink and get done in a short period of time. Plus, they only get to choose 50 guests who can attend their wedding, which can be a tough decision, especially if you have a big family.

Being invited to a lockdown wedding means that you have been hand-selected by the bride or groom to attend one of the biggest moments of their lives. When you think about it, it’s a pretty big deal. Out of all the people they could have invited, they invited you which obviously means that you are important to them. The least you can do is abide by the rules of being a good wedding guest.

Here are the dos and don’ts to be a good wedding guest.

1- Practice all precautionary measures necessary to avoid contamination of the disease. Wear masks, wash your hands, etc.

2- Maintain a safe distance with everyone at the wedding, which is again a necessary precaution to safeguard yourself against the disease.

3- Be on time. Bride and groom have already gone through a drastic change, so avoid giving them any more surprises. If you can’t make it, tell them beforehand so that they can make arrangements accordingly.

4- Be respectful of their choice and don’t talk about ‘how it could have been.’ Just be there for them and help them have the best time of their life even if it’s a small wedding.

5- Don’t rush off from the wedding until all the rituals are done. They invited you because they want you to attend the whole ceremony.

6- Be patient in case you have to undergo medical inspection before entering the venue.

7- If you’re invited to the wedding, make sure you give them a thoughtful gift. Since the wedding is a small affair, every gift will count. If you are not able to buy one due to any restrictions, then you can DIY one.

Credits :getty

Share your comment ×