  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Attending a lockdown wedding? Follow THESE dos and don’ts to be a good guest

If a couple invited you to their lockdown wedding, you must be pretty important. Now it’s time to return the favour. Take a look at what you should or shouldn’t do as a wedding guest.
2244 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 06:41 pm
Weddings,wedding guests,Lockdown Wedding,Small WeddingAttending a lockdown wedding? Follow THESE dos and don’ts to be a good guest
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ongoing pandemic has changed the face of big, fat Indian weddings. More and more couples seem to be willing to cut the wedding expenses and focus on celebrating their big day with their closed ones. Simple and small weddings are the new normal. It might be the new way weddings are being held, it is still stressful nonetheless. From venues to outfits, the bride and groom’s sides have so much to rethink and get done in a short period of time. Plus, they only get to choose 50 guests who can attend their wedding, which can be a tough decision, especially if you have a big family. 

Being invited to a lockdown wedding means that you have been hand-selected by the bride or groom to attend one of the biggest moments of their lives. When you think about it, it’s a pretty big deal. Out of all the people they could have invited, they invited you which obviously means that you are important to them. The least you can do is abide by the rules of being a good wedding guest.

Here are the dos and don’ts to be a good wedding guest. 

1- Practice all precautionary measures necessary to avoid contamination of the disease. Wear masks, wash your hands, etc. 

2- Maintain a safe distance with everyone at the wedding, which is again a necessary precaution to safeguard yourself against the disease. 

3- Be on time. Bride and groom have already gone through a drastic change, so avoid giving them any more surprises. If you can’t make it, tell them beforehand so that they can make arrangements accordingly. 

4- Be respectful of their choice and don’t talk about ‘how it could have been.’ Just be there for them and help them have the best time of their life even if it’s a small wedding. 

5- Don’t rush off from the wedding until all the rituals are done. They invited you because they want you to attend the whole ceremony. 

6- Be patient in case you have to undergo medical inspection before entering the venue. 

7- If you’re invited to the wedding, make sure you give them a thoughtful gift. Since the wedding is a small affair, every gift will count. If you are not able to buy one due to any restrictions, then you can DIY one. 

Credits :getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement