Awkward questions people ask while meeting for an arranged marriage

While preparing yourself mentally to meet a partner for a rishta meeting, you may arm yourself to answer just about any question thrown at you. Even so, you may be surprised for there are some people who really hit it out of the park with their offbeat line of questioning. So, whether it amuses you or alarms you, take a look at some of the awkward questions people ask when meeting a potential match for arranged marriage.

Do you have any moles on your body?

While this seems like a relatively harmless question, the presence or absence of moles, birth marks or beauty spots on your torso should not be a dealbreaker when it comes to choosing someone to marry. Should they ask to inspect your body for moles, you should safely flee the scene.

Questions about your bathing schedule and menstruation

While basic hygiene is critical for a healthy life, intrusive questions about your bathroom schedule could be awkward. Furthermore, if they cross the line and ask you about your menstrual cycle, then you know that they’ve gone too far.

Their elders or jyotish ask you to marry a tree before you marry the match

Sometimes people pay undue importance to superstitions and astrology. If your potential bride or groom’s family asks you to marry a dog or a tree before you wed them just to get rid of a dosh in your birth chart, then you may want to rethink your choice.

How many of your parent’s homes are registered in your name?

Financial solvency is a critical aspect that people consider while choosing their partner. But such questions make it clear that they may be more interested in your property than you.

Choosing a mate means not only choosing your soulmate but also the man or woman who will be your parenting partner someday. So, make a wise choice!

Also Read: 4 Perfect décor ideas for rustic wedding