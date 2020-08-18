  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Bachelorette party after the wedding? Here’s what you need to know about this event

Bachelorette party takes place before the wedding. But arranging it after the wedding is the new trend. Here’s how you can plan for this.
15757 reads Mumbai
Bachelorette party after the wedding? Here’s what you need to know about this eventBachelorette party after the wedding? Here’s what you need to know about this event

Bachelorette party is one of the most exciting pre-wedding events. This is arranged to celebrate the singlehood of a person right before getting hitched. Mostly friends get together in this event and make it a grand celebration. This is completely a pre-wedding event.

But have you thought about having a bachelorette party after your wedding? And currently, it is the trend of arranging this event after the wedding. So, here’s what you should know about it.

Things to know about a post-wedding bach party?

Is it possible after the wedding?

Yes, it’s absolutely fine to have this party after your wedding. Generally, it takes place before the big day, but there is no strict rule for it. You can arrange it based on your work schedules. If you don’t want to have virtual bachelor party then postpone it and do it after the wedding.

How to plan a post-wedding back party?

1.Since it’s not the traditional bachelorette party, things can be done differently. Even the bride and groom both can do it together.

2.When it’s happening post-wedding, then mostly you would be in-charge of everything. So, arrange it as you like. You can research online about it as well. Apart from that, you can include your family also along with friends, since it’s not the traditional one.

3.If you are having an intimate wedding, you can invite other guests for the post-wedding bachelorette party whom you can’t invite then.

4.Your wedding might turn out to be expensive. So, make sure you have a strict budget plan for this party and stick to it.

5.You can even keep it simple since there has already been a grand party.

Also Read: Want to make your engagement party exciting? Try THESE 5 fun games to make it memorable

Credits :theknot, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement