Bachelorette party after the wedding? Here’s what you need to know about this event

Bachelorette party takes place before the wedding. But arranging it after the wedding is the new trend. Here’s how you can plan for this.

Bachelorette party is one of the most exciting pre-wedding events. This is arranged to celebrate the singlehood of a person right before getting hitched. Mostly friends get together in this event and make it a grand celebration. This is completely a pre-wedding event.

But have you thought about having a bachelorette party after your wedding? And currently, it is the trend of arranging this event after the wedding. So, here’s what you should know about it.

Things to know about a post-wedding bach party?

Is it possible after the wedding?

Yes, it’s absolutely fine to have this party after your wedding. Generally, it takes place before the big day, but there is no strict rule for it. You can arrange it based on your work schedules. If you don’t want to have virtual bachelor party then postpone it and do it after the wedding.

How to plan a post-wedding back party?

1.Since it’s not the traditional bachelorette party, things can be done differently. Even the bride and groom both can do it together.

2.When it’s happening post-wedding, then mostly you would be in-charge of everything. So, arrange it as you like. You can research online about it as well. Apart from that, you can include your family also along with friends, since it’s not the traditional one.

3.If you are having an intimate wedding, you can invite other guests for the post-wedding bachelorette party whom you can’t invite then.

4.Your wedding might turn out to be expensive. So, make sure you have a strict budget plan for this party and stick to it.

5.You can even keep it simple since there has already been a grand party.

