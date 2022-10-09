Banish wedding day drama and annoyed relatives with these tactics

Wondering how to avoid family conflict on your wedding day is just one of those things that is utterly impossible. There's nothing like a wedding to bring up unresolved tensions in a family, and what happens on your wedding day may turn hairline fractures into full-blown family breaks. Typically, it is impossible to satisfy everyone when there are so many different personalities and issues involved. But here’s a list of things you can do to remedy situations.

Set aside Time to Talk Inform your family that you will be available to talk about non-logistical wedding problems once a week for an hour at a certain time. Then maintain that. Don’t be non-confrontational, as talking about a situation doesn't usually make it worse. A mother is less likely to smash a glass of champagne in rage if she has the opportunity to explain, 'It hurts me that your mother-in-law’s presents are better than mine’. Take the lead You don't have to automatically defer to everyone's needs. Ensure that you and your fiancé are happy with the choices being made. Don't merely react, as you need to respond. Responding denotes the presence of an intervening thought, such as the realization that your dad’s position is complicated. Act with kindness rather than being innately kind. Empathy is a good choice.