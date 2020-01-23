Beautiful father and daughter songs that makes the bride emotional on her wedding

Father-daughter relationship is something that cannot be easily described in words. Read below to find out some beautiful wedding related songs that beautifully describe the relationship.

Wedding is not only a day where we celebrate the love between two people, but it's also a time where the bride's family is swelled with emotions and nostalgia. They remember every moment and want to cherish every moment that they can with the bride. While mother, aunts, uncles, siblings and friends are too vocal and open about their emotions, there's one person who will miss her the most but doesn't show it at all, and that's the father of the bride.

The father of the bride deals with multiple emotions but keeps everything to himself so that his little princess enjoys every moment with her family. But on the day of the wedding, some songs make the father-daughter duo super emotional.

Check out some beautiful father-daughter songs that truly describes the emotions of a father on the wedding.

Dilbaro:

Everything about this song from Raazi is pure and real. The words like Baba mein Teri Malika truly describes the emotions of both the father and the daughter.

Meri Duniya:

This song from Heyy Babyy takes the bride and the father down the memory lane of her childhood and how dear papa used to take her to parks and do all sorts of funny things to make his little angel life.

Papa ki pari hu main:

Who can not know this iconic Kareena Kapoor song from main Prem Ki Diwani hoon? This song completely describes what a daughter feels about her father and how strong their bond is.

Tu jo mila:

This song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan overflows with hearty emotions and everything that a daughter would want to tell her dad. Brides, pick this song and dance to this along with your dad and show him how he means the world to you!

Laadki:

A Coke Studio song, Laadki makes up for a soulful bride and father sangeet dance song that would leave everybody overwhelmed. Sit with some tissues, because this song will surely make you emotional.

