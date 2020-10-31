THIS is the best age to get married according to your zodiac sign

Getting married is something you don’t have control over. It is a big step in everybody’s life and it marks the beginning of a new phase.

Whether it’s love or arranged, getting married is something that is on everybody’s checklist of life. It is a huge change and it requires just the right person to instil that faith in and to convince yourself to spend the rest of life with that person. Nobody knows when they will get married.

As you cross 25, your parents and your relatives start asking you about your love life. It is their way to know whether there is already someone special in your life or do they have to find a suitable match for you. Whether it's a man or a woman, as you start touching the ‘marriageable age’ people start pressuring you to get married and settle down in life. But worry not, we are here to just guide you and tell you what exactly is the best age for you to get married according to your zodiac sign.

Aries - Not before 30

An Aries born person is impulsive, passionate and unstoppable. Getting married before 30 may lead them to make rash and impulsive decisions. So, get married after 30 when you’ve achieved a sense of maturity and stability required to make such a big decision.

Taurus - 30

30 is the perfect age for you to get married as you are very dedicated and determined towards your relationship and do not want to rush.

Gemini - 35

You always want to have fun and full freedom when it comes to making life decisions like these. So, 35 is the ideal age for you to get married, so that you take your time and then find a suitable match for yourself.

Cancer- Early 20s

Cancerians love the idea of falling in love and starting a family. They fall in love easily and will instantly know that they want to get married when they meet the right person.

Leo - Late 30s

Leos are strong, dominant and powerful people. They want to be in control of the situation and want to cherish and protect a long-term relationship and will only say yes when the time is right.

Virgo - Late 20s

They are very clear and have a balanced approach in life. They are determined and want to make the best of the situation. The ideal age for them to get married is in their late 20s.

Libra - Mid-20s

Librans have a realistic approach to life and do not believe in daydreaming. They are practical and will make the decision when they feel that the time and the person are right for them.

Scorpio - Early 40s

They are secretive and passionate people. They don’t trust people easily and have a hard time committing to someone.

Sagittarius - Early 20s

Sagittarians are adventurous, outgoing people and they want to spend the rest of their life with a person with similar qualities. The ideal age for people of this zodiac sign to get married is in their early 20s.

Capricorn - Early 20s

The idea of marriage is something that a Capricorn-born person looks forward to. It is something that they do want to tick off of their checklist.

Aquarius - Early 40s

They will only commit to a person for a lifetime when they are absolutely sure of them and have a lot of similarities with their to-be partner.

Pisces - Late 20s

People of this zodiac sign crave good company. They do not like being alone and want to settle down in life with a person who they like spending time with.

Also read: Which lehenga colour brides should opt for based on their zodiac sign?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×