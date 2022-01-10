The best bachelorette party ideas to please a Taurus bride

If a spot of pampering is what you wish to plan for the bride, then all you must do is take a closer look at her zodiac sign. It shall offer you all the insight you need to plan the perfect set of activities for the bachelorette party ahead of her special night. Since the bride is a Taurus, she is most likely a lover of luxury and all the finer things in life. So, without further ado, we list all the bachelorette party ideas that help you please a Taurus bride.

A spa day for the girls

Taurus is a sign that loves to indulge in self-care, so a trip to the spa on her bachelorette bash is a must. You might want to book her for a luxurious hot stone massage in a swanky spa with her besties. She wouldn’t say no to a seaweed wrap or a mud bath to make her skin glow and bloom for her upcoming nuptials. If you really wish to go big, then book manicures and pedicures for all the guests at the bachelorette party so that they can gossip, chat and laugh during their spa day together.

A gourmet brunch with top-notch wine

There are few things in life that Taureans love as much as their food. So a grand brunch is an absolute must while planning a hen’s bash for a Taurus woman. Ensure the presence of fine wine, gourmet pizza, an exciting charcuterie and anything else that you know this woman shall love. Surprise her by making reservations at her favorite restaurant in town so that you know she will love the food.

A shopping spree with besties

Right from clothes and shoes to luxury perfumes, this woman is one of discerning taste. Shopping is a form of therapy that she enjoys every time she’s having a bad day. While retail therapy is appreciated, you will win several brownie points if you ensure an all-expense paid shopping trip for her and her besties.

The cherry on the cake would be planning swag bags with party favors for all her close friends at the event. These bags could include everything a Taurus adores right from scented candles to luxury perfumes and gourmet cookies!

