BEST colours to incorporate in your outfit to attend wedding functions

It is a peak time for wedding functions. So, spruce up your wardrobe with the latest trendy colours and nail your traditional look. Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas, Founders of Suta, share some exclusive tips on outfit colours for wedding functions.

Do you have back-to-back wedding functions to attend? Then get some ideas about the most trending colours to incorporate for the function to nail your look. And when it comes to attending a wedding, there's nothing that beats a six-yard saree. So, here are the best colours to incorporate in your saree to attend a wedding function. So, Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas, Founders of Suta, share some exclusive tips on what colours to include in your outfit to attend a wedding function.

Best colours to wear in a wedding function:

Both vibrant colours and pastel hues can be opted for your outfits, but wear it with your own style. Choose a colour that suits you the most and you feel comfortable to wear. A lot of mix and match will also work well to make a statement. But avoid black or white at the wedding and opt for pastels, jewel tones and earth tones, etc.

What silhouettes will be in trend?

Focus on the styling also along with the silhouettes. Layering will be in trend as protection is the biggest priority. Away-from-the-body and comfortable might be the only two criteria when it comes to silhouettes. Fabrics to bet on: There is a plethora of mind-blowing fabric, but what is important today is the story behind the fabrics. For weddings, comfortable yet celebratory fashion is the need and so a lot of mixing and matching of fabrics will work well. Cotton could be a very popular under-layer with more sheer, lustrous fabric on top. Whatever the shade you choose, wear it with style and confidence and add your own touch to it to make a difference. But avoid black or white at the wedding. Also Read: 7 GRAND wedding decor trends to look forward to in 2021 according to a planner

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×