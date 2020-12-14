The BEST colours to incorporate in your wedding outfits, according to experts

Wedding outfits are one of the biggest responsibilities of the brides-to-be. They have to know the trendy shades to stand out on their D-Day. Here experts share their views on the best colours to opt for your wedding outfits.

Be it bridal lehenga or gowns, wedding outfits are one of the most important parts of your D-Day. They have to be comfortable, bright, colourful and gorgeous as well. So, for that, you have to incorporate the right shades in your wedding outfits.

Brides often go a bit overboard while trying to make their wedding attire stand out, but this may go wrong and damage your most special day. So, here are experts to help you out regarding the best colours for the wedding outfit. Let’s see what they had to say about it.

Best colours to incorporate into your wedding outfit:

Best colours for day wedding with minimalism

Having a minimalistic look is in the trend. And brides and grooms have also started to opt for this look where outfits are of subtle colours with minimal makeup. If you are having a day wedding, then the minimalistic look is just the right option for you.

Regarding this, Vishakha Sethi, the founder of Shrutkriti, said “Day weddings are great to have the sun shining on you and the perfect warm light for those sun-kissed pictures. So, the golden colour is a must and has been essential for this. It's the most regal and elegant choice. And rose gold is one of the perfect shades for it. Along with that, cinnamon rose or dusty rose or rustic or earthy red are also great colours to opt for. For the people who truly believe in minimalistic bridal look, all pastel shades are great for them.”

Champagne coloured wedding outfit

Indian brides always have a soft corner for gorgeous lehengas for their wedding. And there is a wide range of different lehengas that are highly diversified in designs and colours. They represent a traditional Indian bridal look yet are very modern and sophisticated. There are a plethora of colours for bridal lehengas also which completely suit the Indian skin tone. But currently, the most desired shade is champagne which goes for all day and evening weddings.

In this regard, fashion designer, stylist and consultant, Salima Lalani said “Champagne wedding dresses are having a major moment as a super chic but subtle alternative. It has many shades to choose from and it's another great way to customise and showcase your personal style. Apart from the elegance and the romance the champagne expresses, it’s also an ideal wedding colour for brides because of the luxury atmosphere it conveys. If you are a bride to be this wedding season, a muted champagne gold lehenga or even a reception gown is just perfect for you. From being paired with darker hues to having elements of glitter, we’re seeing this versatile colour everywhere on brides. These ultra-romantic hues go well with lace, tulle, chiffon, and organza. A heavily embellished champagne bridal dress can be worn with a heavy Kundan set and maang tika. A swirly gold lehenga, despite the gold embroidery, can be accessorized with a Maang tika and gorgeous earrings, keeping the look minimal.”

