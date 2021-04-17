Best honeymoon destinations according to your zodiac sign

If you are planning for your perfect honeymoon after the pandemic, then plan it based on your zodiac sign. Here is the best honeymoon destination according to your zodiac sign.

Once the world is free from the pandemic, all the travel enthusiasts will start visiting different places. Currently, there are many travel bans and the most prominent ones are the honeymoon destinations. So, if you are planning to get married and thinking about the best honeymoon destination, then find it out based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries being a fire sign likes being around water to calm their energies. Their dream honeymoon destination would be someplace which would be adventurous and passionate like the Maldives. They don't want to deal with crowded places rather would always draw themselves towards a secluded environment. They love to challenge themselves and their partner, so indulging in adventure sports will make them happy. And if looking in India, Manali will be their dream destination for honeymoon.

Taurus

Taureans are the most loyal and dedicated ones. They love planning and managing their trips and are attracted to lavish places. A great dinner after a shopping spree would be their dream come true. Therefore, Italy is the best place for their honeymoon and Udaipur in India.

Gemini

Geminis are fun and extremely talkative. They are all about romance and beauty. If you are planning your honeymoon abroad, London can be a great option, and in India, Ooty is your option to explore.

Cancer

Cancerians are diehard romantics. Being a water sign they are water babies who love exploring new places. Greece would be their ideal honeymoon destination and Lakshadweep islands in India.

Leo

Leos are all about the glamour, luxury and richness of the heritage. They love to experience different cultures and countries and love to see the royal sites. For people of this zodiac, Paris and Rajasthan would be the right choice.

Virgo

Virgos are lovers of loyalty and royalty. They like to explore new places. For this zodiac, Egypt and Jaisalmer would be ideal places to visit for their honeymoon.

Pisces

Being a water sign, they are most likely to be looking for water and romantic places. According to their interests and personality, they must head to Thailand if they wish to travel abroad and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India.

Libra

Librans are extremely social. They are peacemakers. So, Spain and Kerala would be the best honeymoon destinations for them.

Scorpio

Scorpions are the lovers of knowledge. They would love to learn the language and culture of places they visit. Jammu and Kashmir would be fun place for them to explore in India and Venice would be great for them.

Sagittarius

People of this zodiac sign are gullible. They are extremely intrigued to know about their surroundings and people around them. Hence, Lonavala in India and Paris abroad would be ideal places for their honeymoon.

Capricorn

They are the lovers of history. They like visiting places with historical backgrounds and staying in old majestic properties. Prague would be magical for them to explore abroad and Kovalam in India.

Aquarius

These people are interested in philanthropy and politics. They would love to visit historic places. Goa would be a lovely place for them to visit in India and Berlin if planning to go abroad.

Also Read: Offline Matchmaking vs Online Matchmaking: Which one is better to find your life partner?

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×