Bizarre: WEIRD wedding traditions that you will only find in India

When it comes to wedding, we Indians like to go all out with it. In fact, some of the wedding rituals that we follow can be only found in India. Read below to find out what they are.

Weddings are not only a joyous occasion for the bride and the groom, but it's equally thrilling for their families. Right from choosing songs to dance on to choosing similar outfits, our families love weddings. We not only enjoy our functions but equally enjoy the multiple cuisines and other things that are related to the wedding. Indian weddings are the most popular across the globe. We are not only known for our culture and traditions, but there are some weird wedding traditions that you only get to see in India. Indian weddings are full of great colour, but there are some weird ceremonies which may appear very strange.

Read below to find out some strange wedding traditions that you didn't know existed in India.

Mother of the bride and groom don't attend the wedding:

This tradition is highly followed and practised in West Bengal. At their weddings, the mother of the bride and groom don't attend their son's or daughter's wedding as they believe that the mother would have a harmful effect on the marriage.

Milk drinking:

This weird tradition is followed in Gujarati weddings where the groom's feet are washed with milk and honey by his father-in-law, and then the groom has to drink that milk.

No social life:

This weird ritual is followed by a few people in the Adivasi community. According to this ritual, when a couple gets married, they are kept hidden in a place and are not allowed to interact with people for a while. It's only after a year when the marriage is accepted by the senior members of the village, they celebrate their marriage.

Fishing during marriage:

In a traditional Manipuri wedding, the bride and groom release two fishes in a pond. If the fish move together, it is considered as a good sign, and only then people enjoy the wedding.

Tomato shower:

In tribal areas of Uttar Pradesh, the groom is not welcomed with flowers, instead the groom is welcomed by tomatoes being thrown at him. The belief behind hurling tomatoes is that a relationship started with such unfortunate and strange note will surely last long.

Marry a tree:

In India, if the bride-to-be is a Manglik, i.e. she is born when Mars and Saturn are both in the 7th house, her husband will die a premature death. To avoid this, before the actual ceremony, the bride is married to a banana or peepal tree to break the curse. The tree is then destroyed so that everyone is sure that the curse is broken.

