Booking your wedding venue? THESE are the things to keep in mind for it
If you are going to get married, venue is the first and foremost thing that comes on top of your priority list. The entire occasion and planning always depends on the wedding venue. This is one of the most important days of your life so the venue should be perfect as per your choice. It takes time to get a good wedding venue and finalise everything, so don’t wait for the last minute to book it.
Wedding venue should be booked immediately after it gets fixed. So, here are some important things to keep in mind while booking for your wedding venue.
Things to remember before booking a wedding venue:
1- First decide the type of function you are going to have. If it is traditional, intimate or reception and then book accordingly.
2- Fix your budget before the booking because you may need to negotiate while booking.
3- Book the venue as per your guests. So, before going to check wedding venues, it’s better to make a list of guests for the wedding.
4- Apart from the venue charge, there are some other expenditures like taxes, decoration, furniture, valet parking, etc. So, ask for the total budget and not only the venue price.
5- Consider the weather as well. If your big day is during the monsoon, then don’t forget to ask about their backup plan for rain on the day of the function. Also inquire about their extra charges if you need anything in emergency.
6- Visit the spot 3 or 4 days before the wedding to check if everything is set up properly.
7- If you are not happy with their decoration style then ask if you can have your own team to customise the venue decoration.
Also Read| 7 Things to remember before buying wedding jewellery