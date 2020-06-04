Booking your wedding venue? THESE are the things to keep in mind for it

Things to remember before booking a wedding venue:

1- First decide the type of function you are going to have. If it is traditional, intimate or reception and then book accordingly.

2- Fix your budget before the booking because you may need to negotiate while booking.

3- Book the venue as per your guests. So, before going to check wedding venues, it’s better to make a list of guests for the wedding.

4- Apart from the venue charge, there are some other expenditures like taxes, decoration, furniture, valet parking, etc. So, ask for the total budget and not only the venue price.

5- Consider the weather as well. If your big day is during the monsoon, then don’t forget to ask about their backup plan for rain on the day of the function. Also inquire about their extra charges if you need anything in emergency.

6- Visit the spot 3 or 4 days before the wedding to check if everything is set up properly.

7- If you are not happy with their decoration style then ask if you can have your own team to customise the venue decoration.