Bookmark these stunning cocktail party decor for a kickass bash

Cocktail parties have become a major function lately and it is one of those fun parties where you meet, greet and make joyous moments with your friends, family and other near ones before you take a new road in your life. Cocktail bashes will allow you to have a chill time while sipping cocktails and other drinks making you groove to peppy music crazily. It is a night to sway with your friends and la Familia without any rulebooks, timelines or rituals before the d-day arrives and everyone starts shedding tears and gets all emotional. To lit up your party in style, here we bring you a list of some amazing cocktail party decor ideas that will convert your fun night into a more dazzling one.

Luxe theme with the twist of disco balls and Lights

An electric theme for the pre-wedding wedding bash is a beautiful and chic way to celebrate the madness all at once. And is there anything more eclectic than silver disco balls and the neon party-led lights? Spruce up your dining space with the silver-filled triangle rods above, intricate jail work on the sides and hook disco lights all over the place for an all-glam look. Cover a wall with bright messages or quotes to say your heart out.

Dance floor with elegant chandelier and fairy lights

Obviously, the celebration is incomplete without tuning on the beats of songs. And therefore a pop and the electric dance floor are extremely vital to match the vibes. Besides the pastel floral touch, make way for a magical dance floor that looks enchanted and dreamlike. Inscribed initials on the dance floor are a new norm that people are following these days. White chandeliers and fairy lights all around to create an impressive and illusory door to get all lost in the fun.

A backdrop with personalised messages

A backdrop that has botanical touch along with personalised messages will enchant the decor while working perfectly to create beautiful pictures. You can go desi with the messages or modern- totally up to you! Blooms and leaves depict the monsoon touch and not only bejewel your venue but also look extremely soothing while giving a calm to the eyes. Palms, dried leaves or small decorative alpine sets can also be accompanied.

Quirky entrance with jewel-toned umbrellas

Depicting a chic look right from your entrance is one of the best ways to set the mood and shape up your décor for beautiful pictures. A colour palette with dark moody hues like purple, Pantone, and burgundy depicts a modern monsoon feel while making the space beautiful both inside and out. What better way to quirk up than colourful umbrellas on the roof? This beautiful decor brings a chic yet peppy bounce into your cocktail party

Embrace these beautiful ideas in your cocktail party decor and see all your guests go crazy. Set up a minibar and have a blast.

