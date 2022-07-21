Boozy party treats that you must dish up at your bachelorette bash

Arguably one of the most awaited pre-wedding events, your bachelorette bash is something that all your girlfriends and bridesmaids would be attending. So, there’s no better time to let your hair down and unwind with some boozy deserts apart from mocktails and cocktails that you will be serving at the event. If you’re dreaming up the perfect menu, then take a look at some unusual treats you can dish up for your guests.

Cosmopolitan Cupcakes

If some of the bridesmaid in your group would love to get a little tipsy but are averse to the flavour of most alcoholic beverages, then perhaps they would prefer desserts laced with the bit of liquor. Cosmopolitan cupcakes fit the bill perfectly. They will make you deliciously tipsy with every tasty bite.

2. Boozy Mandarin Salad

Who says the fun must stop at boozy desserts and cocktails? You can also introduce some delectable liquor in your salad with a great vinaigrette or dressing to spice things up. Choose a refreshing salad with mandarin segments as citrus will be the perfect base on which you can layer the liquor of your choice to complete the dish.

3. Mango Mimosa Jello

Historically, Jell-o shots are a great party treat. While they were ideated at frat parties decades ago, they continue to be a classic that is relished at bachelor bash or coming-of-age parties. However, you can take this one step further and make mango Mimosa jelly. This can be simply served up with cut fruit to entice your guests.

Red Wine Velvet cookies

Red velvet cupcakes or red velvet cake might be cliché. But there was never a better time to revisit this classic so that you can reinvent it. You can always incorporate red wine in red velvet cookies to make an explosive desert that just melts in your mouth!

Blue Curacao Champagne Slushies

For your guests who do not wish to partake in the usual cocktails like Margaritas, Bloody Mary or a Mimosa, you can offer the choice of a tipsy yet refreshing beverage. The Blue Curacao slushies spiked with an amble dose of Champagne will give your menu the perfect twist.

Disclaimer: Alcohol is injurious to health. We don't encourage the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

