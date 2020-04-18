Bridal Advice: 12 Things brides should NEVER forget to do before their wedding

Most brides forget to do these 12 things at their wedding. Read on to avoid the same mistakes.

You have prepared everything for the wedding – from the vendors to the makeup artist, everything has been finalised and is ready. Not that you’ve finished with the heavier load of stuff to do, it's time to look at things that might not require a lot of work but need attention. You’ve done a great job and it paid well, but there’s more. We’re here to tell you that there are tons of things that you might forget before the wedding that should be on your checklist.

We can understand that a wedding is one of the most special and memorable days for a bride. It’s the day the bride aims to look not just beautiful but stunning. On this day, you will embark on a new journey that sets the course for the rest of your life. With emotions on the high and wedding planning on her mind, you might forget little but important things before the wedding that you shouldn’t.

Scroll down for the list of things a bride shouldn’t forget.

Emergency Kit

Every bride needs an emergency kit before her wedding. We don’t want to freak you out but emergencies do happen at a wedding – spills, ripped hems and more, which is why you should be prepared. Pack stain stick, sewing kit, band-aids, tissues, double-sided tape and anything you think can help you with last-minute problems.

Designate a family member

You will have plenty to deal with at your wedding but don’t do it all alone. Designate your close family member or friend for the day who will deal with the situation when you’ll be busy getting ready.

Getting-ready outfit

This is something most brides forget to think about when they are getting their makeup and hair done. Of course, you don’t have to wear anything fancy, but with the photographers lingering around you don’t want to be in your pyjamas.

Tip Envelopes

Even if it's not you who is handling the envelopes, you must make sure that they are properly organised and you have some extra just in case.

Extra Shoes

A broken heel or a foot blister – it happens to everyone at some point. We hope it doesn’t happen to you but to avoid the discomfort on your wedding day in case it does, have an extra pair of shoes handy.

Keep some cash handy

Yes, you will have your family members and everyone to help you. But keeping a little cash with you is always helpful.

Your touch up bag

Put together little things like your lipstick and other essentials that you might need in case your makeup smudges even a little. After all, there will be a lot of crying at the wedding.

Eat a good meal before getting ready

After going to get your makeup done, the butterflies in your stomach won’t settle and let you do anything. You will hardly get time to eat and getting beautified is hungry work. So, have something satiating to eat before you head out.

Talk to your photographer

Make sure that you and your photographer are on the same terms when it comes to clicking pictures. Any confusion on the day can and will spoil your day.

Prepare your entry songs

All eyes turn to when the bride enters, so it should be something special. Keeping your preference in mind, prepare songs for your entry to avoid last-minute surprises.

Don’t forget your wedding shoes

You should always wear your wedding shoes before the wedding to make sure they are comfortable. Slightly worn shoes will be better to walk around in.

Relax!

The last and the most important thing to do on your wedding day is not letting the day freak you out. Weddings are long and you don’t want anxiety and worry to take over one of the best days of your life.

