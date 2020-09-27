Bridal Advice: 5 easy ways to revitalise your mane at the comfort of your home

Listen up, brides-to-be, if you have dry and damaged hair, we have homemade solutions for you to treat your mane before the big day.

The most beautiful part of a wedding is when the bride walks down the aisle to her groom looking like a vision! But a lot of efforts go into making themselves look ravishing on their big day. After all, there are no results without preparation. So, you also have to work hard to take care of your hair and skin. According to experts, you should start taking care of your skin and hair at least two months prior to your wedding.

Yes, we understand that environmental factors and other things have damaged your hair and made them look dull. But don’t worry, it can be fixed with some home remedies. You can go for treatments all you want, but if you plan on giving your hair a natural boost, then we have some tips for you that might help.

Here are 5 natural remedies to treat your hair and make it look beautiful on your wedding day.

1- Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

A popular condiment of the beauty realm, ACV contains acidic substances that help bring life to your dull, brittle and frizzy hair. It also has antimicrobial properties that help control bacteria that lead to scalp or hair problems such as itchiness or infections. Mix a couple of tablespoons of ACV with water and pour the mixture over your hair after washing them. Let it sit for a while and rinse it off.

2- Eggs

An egg hair mask is one of the most popular hair care rituals used to rejuvenate your hair. Eggs are rich in vitamins and folate, both of which are good for healthy hair. Applying egg yolk to your scalp can provide the essential vitamins it requires for healthy growth. Mix egg yolk and olive oil in a bowl. Apply the concoction to the hair and leave it for 20-30 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

3- Hot oil treatment

Hot oil treatment can help increase hair strength, relieve dandruff, reduce frizz and dryness, and increase blood flow in the scalp. All you have to do is heat some oil and apply it to the scalp. Make sure it is not too hot by testing a small amount on your wrist.

4- Bananas

Bananas are superfoods that contain a host of health benefits. They are packed with nutrients and high in potassium, which is good for hair health. According to Healthline, it also contains mineral silica, which helps synthesize collagen, which in turn makes your hair stronger and thicker.

5- Rice water

Studies have found that inositol found in rice water is good for damaged hair and helps repair it inside out. It is believed that washing your hair with rice water can make your hair smooth and shiny.

Note: Consult a professional to check for allergies and hair problems before using any of the tips mentioned in the article.

