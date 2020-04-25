Bridal Advice: Healthy eating tips to get glowing skin for the wedding day

For all the brides-to-be, here are some easy healthy eating tips to follow before your wedding to get glowing skin.

Brides are the centre of attention at their wedding (sorry, grooms). The moment they enter the venue, all eyes turn to them to see the radiating beauty that they are. No pressure! So, every bride tries to look her best on her big day. But sometimes things aren’t that simple, are they? Due to the mixed feelings of stress and excitement accompanied by incessant wedding planning, brides often forget to take care of themselves.

Yes, makeup will definitely help you to hide the tiredness but only for a short while. The moment you remove the makeup, your tiredness and puffy eyes will take the centre stage. Which is why it is extremely important to stay healthy and fit by managing your stress and eating healthily. Eating healthy not only keeps you fit, but it also gives you the perfect glow on the face. And please don’t resort to crash dieting before the wedding.

On that note, let’s look at some healthy eating tips for the brides-to-be.

Drink lot of water

You read it everywhere that drinking 8-10 glasses a day will keep you healthy and then you forget. Well, you shouldn’t because drinking water will flush out the toxins and help you with acne, weight loss, good hair health and more.

Have green tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that help metabolism, aid in weight loss and fight premature ageing. Including it in your diet might help your acne marks and blemishes heal quicker as it aids in skin rejuvenation.

Eat raw veggies

Including veggies will help you stay healthy and will give you the glow you’ve always wanted. You can either eat them raw or drink a glass of vegetable juice every day for clear skin.

Say yes to dark chocolate

Chocolate is there for more than just satisfying your sweet tooth. Dark chocolate contains Cocoa that has antioxidants and flavonoids, both of which are great to reduce stress, which means less collagen breakdown and lesser wrinkles.

Binge on nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients that include healthy fat, vitamins, minerals, calcium and antioxidants – all of which are great to give a boost to healthy collagen, which in turn keeps the skin healthy and youthful.

Cut back on caffeine

Yes, coffee does make us feel energetic but drinking too much of it can lead to dehydration which can make you look dull. So, cut back on caffeine until your wedding to have a healthy glow.

