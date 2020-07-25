Bridal Entry: 6 quirky ideas to make your way to the stage

Do you wish to make a memorable bridal entry? Here are 6 ways to make a cool entry to the stage.

Gone are the days of traditional bridal entry with an embroidered chaadar. Just like their unique wedding outfits and decoration, the millennial brides want to make a unique and striking entry on her wedding day. After all, it’s the moment when all eyes are on the bride. So, it's self-explanatory why brides want every moment of their entry to be unique and dreamy.

Are you too trawling the internet to look for the best bridal entries that will forever be memorable? If so, you’ve come to the right place. To help you make a cool entry, we have compiled a list of bridal entry ideas that will leave your guests and groom impressed.

Without further ado, let’s check out the best bridal entry ideas for all the brides-to-be.

1- Take the traditional embroidered chaadar to the next level by making your bridal entry under a ‘phoolon ki chaadar.’ Multi-coloured flowers, tassels and even lavish umbrellas – it can be an amalgam of traditional and trendy.

2- Having a beachside wedding? Make a mind-blowing entry on a boat decorated with flowers and your bridesmaids by your side.

3- Dance your way to the mandap. No one looks prettier than a bride shaking a leg on her favourite tune. Choose the right songs and props, and make your entry in style.

4- If you want to keep it classy, why not try to enter in a vintage car. Pose like a bridezilla and dazzle your way to the groom in a classy yet sassy manner.

5- Make a fairytale entry riding on a rath or palki. Make your entry like the princess you are. It will be one entry that will leave your guests awestruck.

6- If you want to do something out of the box, then you can ride to the venue on a bike. Make a swagger entry by riding down the aisle on a bike on your own or get escorted by your brothers.

