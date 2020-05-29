Bridal Lehenga: 10 Tips to remember before shopping for the prime outfit of your wedding

If you are planning to buy the bridal lehenga for your wedding, here are some tips to remember before going to purchase it. Read on to know them below.

When it comes to shopping for a wedding, bridal lehenga is one of the most important things to focus on. Make it your priority because this outfit will help you to look your best on your D-Day. So, it has to be perfect from all angles. It suits your personality, skin complexion, body type, etc. to enhance your overall look for the wedding. We often pick a lehenga the moment we like it without any research for it. Later, it becomes troublesome at the last moment.

This should not be the case. Before going to shop for your wedding lehenga, consider certain things and try to look for them in the outfit. So, if your wedding is on its way and you are planning to buy a lehenga, here are some tips to remember while shopping for it.

Things to keep in mind before purchasing your bridal lehenga:

1- First, do some research online on the lehenga; especially, for the recent trends and designs. Go through some stores of bridal lehengas to get an overall knowledge about it.

2- Now, after the research, fix your budget. Bridal lehenga price may vary from Rs 15,000 to Rs 4 lakh. So, fix your budget before heading towards the market for the shopping.

3- No matter how much you like a lehenga, make sure you try it. This is the time when you can understand which suits you the best.

4- Try to find a lehenga that perfectly complements your body type. And for that, you need to understand your body type first to choose the outfit accordingly.

5- There are different variations of embroidery and embellishments on lehengas like Chikankari, gotta patti, sequin, zari, dabka, thread work, etc. So, before finalising the outfit, have a look at the work on it. And see which one looks best on you.

6- Don’t forget about the blouse fittings. It should fit you well and make you feel comfortable.

7- Don’t finalise your lehenga before checking out its dupatta because it plays a major role in your wedding photography to enhance the photos.

8- It’s very important to keep in mind about the climatic conditions during your wedding when you buy the bridal outfit. If you are going to get married in winter, it’s ok to opt for heavy fabric and embellishments on it. But for a summer wedding, you should go for light fabric with light colours and designs.

9- If you have already shopped for your wedding jewellery before the lehenga, then you can buy it keeping your jewellery in mind to complement them with each other. 10- Lastly, make sure, you have had a check on your bridal lehenga for alterations if you need. Last-minute alteration is not at all a good idea.

