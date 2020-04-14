Bridal Shoes: 5 Tips and tricks for brides to be that won’t hurt your feet

Do you think cute bridal shoes won’t hurt your feet? Think again. Here are some tips and tricks to keep your wedding shoes from killing your feet.

Have you bought the perfect pair of heels to compliment your wedding outfit? After all, you have to be on-the-go all day long on your wedding and you’ll be doing much more than just walking down the aisle. From the final wedding look till the time all wedding rituals are over, you will have to be in those shoes. The last thing you need is to have a painful blister in your foot that makes you extremely uncomfortable and cling to your new husband because you just can’t stand up any longer.

The key here is to look for shoes that won’t hurt your feet by the end of the day. Yes, we know that beautiful shoes often come at the cost of hurting your feet but that should not be the case on your wedding day. You wouldn’t want to embark on a new journey with painful feet. Regardless of how swoon-worthy the shoes in the store look, you have to pick the ones that are elegant looking and comfortable to wear on your big day.

If you crave beauty without suffering, here are some tips to keep your bridal shoes from hurting your feet.

Slip into your shoes before the D-day

Shoes a little too tight? Stilettos slightly worn before the wedding day will be more comfortable than a pair that has yet to be unpacked. Try them on and walk around the house for 30 minutes a week before the wedding, or you can wear them under your office desk while sitting.

Apply deodorant

The primary reason why you get a blister from a pair of new shoes is friction. When a strap of the shoe rubs against the foot, it irritates the skin and causes blisters. Applying Vaseline or using deodorant on the insides of the shoe can moisten the skin and act as a barrier between your feet and your favourite new shoes.

Keep your feet dry

Sweaty feet add to the problem and lead to blisters. Stock your bathroom with a lot of talcum powder in case you perspire a lot. Applying talcum powder will absorb the moisture and keep your feet dry.

Pick supportive shoes

While picking comfort over elegance can be a little difficult but it is the right choice. Choose shoes that are made of a breathable material or ones with thicker heels. They will give more support to your feet and better support your ankle.

Stretch them out

Shoes that fit like a glove aren’t always the best. They are more gripping, swelling and lead to blisters. However, a simple hack can help – blow dry your shoes. Using medium heat for a few seconds can help stretch them out. Now put them on and walk around – this should do the trick. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t work on synthetic material.

