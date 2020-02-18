Bridal Shopping: 6 bridal outfit mistakes to avoid while shopping for your wedding attire

Picking your outfit with multiple people giving you suggestions and in the middle of the wedding planning can be very chaotic and put you at the risk of making bridal outfit mistakes that can dull down your entire look on your big day.

Every bride has her perfect bridal look in mind and most of us think that we know what we want but bridal shopping is far from that. The market is full of multiple options from colours to fabrics to cuts and embroidery. All this makes it nearly impossible to pick the perfect bridal outfit without being overwhelmed. With all those designer options, the perfect bridal outfit that you had in mind can go for a toss and with all that chaos around you, you're bound to make mistakes that can put your bridal look at a huge risk of turning into a disaster. No bride wants her outfit to turn out to be a fashion disaster because it's their day and they want to look their best. But if you're careful you can easily avoid any major bridal outfit errors. Instead of worrying that it'll turn out to be a disaster you can keep an eye out for some of the most common bridal outfit mistakes that people make. You can easily make your bridal outfit shopping less tricky and hassle-free by avoiding these mistakes.

1. Don't rush into buying your wedding outfit. Most girls rush to buy their wedding outfit as soon as their wedding date is finalised but if your wedding is a year away, you definitely don't want to do this because no bride wants to wear an outfit that is out of fashion. If you want to stay up to date with your bridal look, then we suggest you finalise your lehenga 3 to 4 months before your wedding date.

2. Explore all your options. Don't take the easy way out. Do some research online before you hit the stores. Pick a rough bridal outfit pattern before you go to the store. This will help you pick the right pieces to try. Hit every possible store before you book your wedding lehenga.

3. Every person has a different body type and we need an outfit that goes with your body type. The lehenga you saw online may look great on the model but not on you. Pick a design and cut that suits your body and compliments you.

4. Take into consideration the fabric. Every person has different needs depending on the time, date and venue of your wedding. You don't want to wear a heavy velvet lehenga for a summer wedding during the day. Keep your needs in mind when picking your bridal outfit fabric.

5. Don't lose focus. You need to ensure that your entire outfit looks good. Most of us are so busy focusing on the design and embroidery that we forget all about the fitting and the length of our lehenga or the sleeve or the pattern of the dupatta. You need to put a complete look together so keep everything in mind.

6. You may be blindly trusting your designer to deliver your outfit on time, but none of us keeps in mind that they are humans too and there's always a scope of human error and the best way to prevent a disaster is to keep some buffer time in hand. This gives you time to fix any mistake or handle alterations or delays.

