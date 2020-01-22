Bridal Shopping: THESE are the best markets in Delhi for Chooda shopping

A bridal chooda is not easy to pick especially since the bride has to wear it on her big day. This is why every bride takes the time to explore all the options and markets for the best possible chooda to go with her bridal outfit.

The big fat Indian weddings are fun and the Indian brides are the most beautiful in their ethnic heavy lehengas and their perfect matching jewellery. Every desi bride spends days and sometimes even months on finding the perfect jewellery and accessories to go with her bridal outfit. But in today's time, the Punjabi trend of chooda has become very popular. Every desi bride wants to don a beautiful red and white chooda but picking a good chooda is not an easy task. This beautiful bridal accessory can be the perfect thing to flaunt on your wedding day and look like the perfect traditional bride. But more importantly, the chooda ceremony holds a lot of significance in a traditional wedding. Moreover, brides are supposed to wear their chooda for a minimum of 13 to 15 days and that makes it's an important part of bridal wear. This is why brides take their own sweet time to explore the markets and find the best chooda for their wedding and if you're in Delhi and wondering which market to hit, here are some markets in Delhi that have the best chooda options.

1. Karol Bagh

This market is known to be the best place for wedding shopping and when it comes to bridal accessories, this market has multiple shops that sell different kinds of choodas and numerous designs. This market has a Punjabi touch and you can also find the most traditional choodas as well. You won't walk out of this market disappointed.

2. Lajpat Nagar

This popular market is known to have the best bridal bangle shops. You'll get a large variety of chooda options in this market and some of the best and most beautiful kalire as well. You need to explore this market and take your pick of bridal choodas from the amazing designs.

3. Chandini Chowk

This market is known to have the best designer and trendy lehenga options and nearly every bride hits this market for clothing options but this market also sells the best and trendiest bridal accessories at very reasonable rates provided that know how to bargain well. Take an entire day to explore this market.

4. Rajouri Garden Market

This market has some of the best designer chooda stores where you can take your pick from some of the most stylish choodas and the best part is that you can also customize your chooda as well.

