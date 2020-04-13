Bridal Tips: 5 Matha Patti types and inspirations for the bride to be

Confused over which Matha Patti you should wear on your wedding day? Check out our list of Matha Patti types and inspirations right here.

Looking perfect is every bride's dream. Right from lehenga, jewellery to makeup, brides desire everything to be flawless on their d-day. Speaking of jewellery, on the wedding day, brides are adorned with pieces of jewellery such as bangles, earrings, necklaces. One piece of jewellery which is quite a must-have on the bride is a Dulhan Matha Patti or Maang Tikka. While Rajasthani brides wear Borla Matha Patti or Maang Tika, Passa is the traditional Dulhan Matha Patti worn by Muslims and Sikhs. Aside from these two, there are many other types.

For the unversed, Matha Patti is wore along with the hairline. There umpteen number of patterns and designs available. Some are made out of gold, diamonds while many made from Kundan, Polki and pearls. As per your choice, you can opt for lightweight to heavy ones, small to huge. We have to say that without this fashion bauble, an Indian bride's look feels incomplete. So, if you are a bride to be and want to know different styles of Matha Patti designs then you are at the right place.

Today we have compiled a list of Dulhan Matha Pattis and photos of Bollywood celebs for your inspiration. As per your style, choice and face shape, you can go for any of these and look beautiful on your wedding day.

1. Passa aka Jhoomar with Maang Tika

If you want to stand out and give a royal look, then you can go for a jhoomar or passa. The same can be worn along with maang tikka on the left or right side of the head. Bollywood celebs Soha Ali Khan and Mira Kapoor had worn Passa with Maang tika on her wedding day. Check out the picture right below.

2. Thick Matha Pattis

As per your face shape, if you think thick Matha Pattis will work for you then you can try this type of look. Thanks to fashion designer Sabyasachi, thick ones are quite in trend. You can either go for a traditional or vintage or modern look. Bollywood actresses such as Bipasha, Anushka and Deepika Padukone among others sported this look.

3. Multi-layer Matha Pattis

Your head, as well as forehead, will get accentuated with this type of Matha Patti. You can either opt for pearl based one or Kundan of Polki. You can also go for Borla Mang Tikka. Bollywood actresses such as Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Shilpa Shetty opted for this look.

4. Single string Matha patti

If you are a minimalist bride, then this is right forehead jewellery for you. Also, depending again on face shape, one can opt for this type just like how Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar did. Check out her picture right below.

5. Double string Matha Patti

Double string one can give you minimalism as well as regal look. Check out the below-mentioned photos of celebs who donned this type of jewellery.

