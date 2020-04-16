Bridal Tips: 5 Things to consider before booking a Mehndi Artist

Are you getting married soon and looking for a Mehndi artist? Then read on as we have some tips for you before you hire them.

We Indians have elaborate weddings with several pre-wedding ceremonies such as Mehndi, Sangeet, Engagement and Haldi among others. Mehndi is one of the important aspects of our culture and Indian brides are incomplete without Henna based mehndi. There is no dearth of designs and as the day passes, new and innovative designs, styles, motifs and strokes come up. And nowadays, we have seen many brides showing off creativity via their henna designs by incorporating cool portraits and artwork.

Brides, of course, want everything including mehndi to be perfect on their d-day. And it depends on the artist's skills, creativity & flair. So, choosing the right one is of the utmost importance. If you are a bride to be and excited about the mehndi function, then you are at the right place. Today we are suggesting some points that you should keep in mind before you finalize the artist. Follow these tips and get desired designs on your hands and feet and be the happiest bride.

1. Check out mehndi artists' online profiles

Shortlist some of the best henna experts by checking online or by asking your friends and relatives. You can go through their past work and other details via social media. If anything fancies, you can contact him or her.

2. Face to face meetings

Have a face-to-face discussion with the person and you can check out his or her's portfolios or photo albums to get more ideas and what is their style. Is their work more traditional with motifs and all or have about experimental patterns and designs? You should get all your answers. So, check whether your choice and artist's signature style matches or not.

3.Figure what kind of design you want and tell your artist

It is best to figure out what designs you want, tell your preferences and expectations to the artist. Share your references and ask them their inputs, so that you can finally zero down on the design aspect. You can also ask what kind of henna they will use. Will it be organic or will be with synthetic ingredients.

4. Ask about the application time

Application time varies as per design, its intricacy and the number of artists. So, ask them how much time the artist and his or her team will take to design both hands and legs.

5. Budget and charges

Of course, you will be having some budget for the artist, so you can zero down as per your budget. Ask the artists to tell their prices & bridal packages and tell your budget and check whether you can hire him or her or not. If the same includes henna cones or not. And you can ask separate quotes for your relatives and other people who will also get mehndi from the same artist.

Finally, ask them about their availability and tell them about your venue. And make sure to book them at least 3 months in advance as delay may result in fewer options. So, it is better to book early, especially if your wedding is during peak season. If you want, you can go for a mehndi trial but if he or she is famous then you can skip it.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×