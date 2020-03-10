Bride Talks: 6 Things that you should do 24 hours before your wedding

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The day before your wedding can be very stressful but every bride needs to put her best foot forward and keep herself calm, happy and prepared for the new chapter of her life.

The night before your big day is always very stressful. Preparing for your wedding can be very stressful and you're on the edge and feeling very nervous and trying to brace yourself for your new life. All the wedding planning and running around can be a little too crazy and drive you up the walls. Tying the knot in India means a lot of functions and a big event and loads of planning which can be very stressful for the bride, especially the night before the wedding but it's also important that you focus on yourself and prep yourself for the important day that's coming right up. Every bride wants to look good and fresh on the day of her weddings and avoid any skin problems or any wedding disasters that can impact their mood on their special day. But in order to ensure that this day is equally special for you, you need to work on yourself and have a small to-do list of things to do 24hrs before the big event.

Here are some things to do a day before your wedding.

1. Designate a person to crosscheck all your wedding preparations and licenses. This will ensure that you keep things in check without actually taking the extra stress a day before your wedding.

2. Try to use this day to relax and stay calm. Do a digital detox and keep your phone and laptop away for the day and try meditating and calming your mind. Try to keep yourself happy and at peace on this day.

3. Avoid eating anything unhealthy or outside food. Eat a proper home-cooked healthy and nutritious meal. This will prevent any junk from impacting your skin and also keep you in a good mood. Moreover, this way you won't be at the risk of falling sick due to outside food.

4. Do not stay up till late at all. You are the bride and you need to look fresh and no matter how stressed you feel, try to get into bed as soon as possible. Your morning will begin with some pre-wedding rituals and it's important that you get adequate rest and beauty sleep the night before.

5. Keep some cash handy and when we stay some, we mean a lot. Keep at least 10 to 15k cash in hand in case of any emergency. You cannot have someone rushing to the ATM for cash when you're in need. You might need cash for a cab or for your vendors or in case you want to flee the wedding.

6. Check your clothes and jewellery and do a little trial run. In case there's anything that needs fittings or adjustment, you still have the time. Brides often tend to lose or put on weight around the time of their big day owing to the stress and everything and it's always best to keep your wedding outfit sorted with some buffer time in hand.

Read More