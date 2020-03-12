Bridesmaids 2020: Instagram inspired traditional outfits to don this wedding season
Best friend’s wedding is around the corner, but you still haven’t figured out your outfits? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.
Nothing beats the excitement of attending your best friend’s wedding and just being there for her is the best feeling. From sharing secrets and crushing on boys, you guys have come a long way. And you want to stand out as the your best friend's wedding and we want to make you look spectacular.
These looks can make you stand out and look ravishing.
Oh Yes! The perfect mehandi outfit
THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn’t have to worry about it - coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! Im so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family are now united!!!
Parineeti wore this beautiful yellow-coloured co-ord set on PC’s mehandi ceremony and gave us outfit goals. You can pair this look with long beautiful Kundan earrings.
Go for wavy curls and nude makeup for this one.
Dance it off in this beautiful sangeet outfit
Surveen Chawla wore this beautiful amalgamation of traditional and modern-day attire which is perfect for a sangeet. This demure outfit will look heavenly with a pair of chandelier earrings and simple bun.
Let the makeup speak for itself with this one. Keep it natural yet sensual with some dramatic eyelashes and on-point eyebrows.
Sartorial elegance for the D-day
This milky white and soft gold lehenga will definitely accentuate your demeanour and make you stand out as the bride’s best friend. Just like Tara Sutaria, you can also pair this beautiful ensemble with a choker, matching earrings and a delicate ring.
Don’t go overboard with the makeup either. Either opt for a bold lip with the nude makeup look or go for bold eyes with a nude lipstick.
Saree glam at the reception
Deepika Padukone’s latest saree look is nothing short of royalty. This diva oozes elegance in whatever she wears. She is giving us some serious wedding outfit inspiration with this one. An embroidered pearl-white saree paired with a stylish choker will make you look ethereal.
Go for a smokey-eye and dewy makeup with a little bit of highlighter and blush to complete the overall look.
