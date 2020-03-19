Bridesmaids: Essential wedding accessories for the girl squad to add to their wardrobe

What accessories to pack to your friend’s wedding? If you still haven’t figured it out, here's a list of accessories you can add to your list to take your style game up a notch.

Hey, girl squad! Done finalising what you will wear at your friend’s wedding? Now it’s time to think about the accessories. Your outfit isn’t complete without accessories – a crucial part of a perfect outfit.

But did you forget what to include? Don’t panic! We’ve curated a list of essential accessories to accentuate your outfits. The list will prevent you from forgetting minor things that might slip your mind while packing your stuff.

Take a look and add these accessories today in your collection!

Gorgeous Maang Tika

Maang tika or a headpiece plays a prominent role in any outfit. A simple yet elegant piece will not only add an oomph to your outfit but also enhance your facial features.

Kundan Earrings

Kundan never goes out of fashion and goes with almost every outfit. Kundan earrings will give you a rich and sophisticated look. So, grab a pair to wear to the classy wedding you are going to next.

Classic Juttis

Punjabi jutti exude magnificence and glory that comes from the roots of the past. You can pick an embellished one or one with creative prints on it. You can add a pop of colour to your outfit with floral juttis. There are various options available in the market to pick from.

Beautiful Finger Ring

If you don’t want to go all out with the jewellery and want to keep it to a minimum, then you should go for a finger-ring. It will add glamour to your outfit without looking too much.

Stylish Heels

There is no wedding outfit ready without a pair of heels. Whether it’s a wedge, stiletto or a block heel – you can go for any one of these to complete your look.

Pretty Paasa

Paasa is an elegant piece of head jewellery that suits almost everybody. No rule says that Paasa is just for the bride.

A pearly Paasa with a simple outfit looks classy and makes you stand out.

Statement Bangles

A pair of matching statement bangles will give you a sleek look. Go for embellished bangles to make your hands look pretty.

An Elegant Clutch

After doing all the makeup, you will need something to stash your beauty products in case you need a quick fix. A statement clutch can help you with that.

ALSO READ: Instagram inspired traditional outfits to don this wedding season

Read More