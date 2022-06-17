Bridesmaids tasks guide to make your BFF's wedding a success

As a friend, there may be no better honour than being asked to be a bridesmaid. You'll most certainly be overjoyed with happiness and excitement, but if you've never attended a wedding before as the right hand of the bride, anxiety and terror may set in if you're not prepared. With all of the work comes the most difficult and delicate task of emotionally supporting the bride during the wedding planning and ceremony. As soon as you accept this scarlet letter for the bridesmaids duties, it is your exclusive responsibility to plan a magnificent wedding for your best friend's bride.

Here we bring a short list of tasks for all bridesmaids to complete in order to ensure that your beautiful best friend has a stress-free wedding.

1. Attend wedding lehenga and dresses fittings and shopping

When too many of her relatives weigh in on her wedding dress recommendations at the same time, a bride can have a tense family moment which can put her in an unpleasant mood. She'd like someone on her side at this point, someone who is 100 percent behind her, someone who is on her side when she's choosing the dress she loves, but also dealing with all the trial hassles that come with buying that dress.

2. Be emotionally supportive

As marriage is such a big change, the bride is likely to be jittery and anxious all of the time. Make yourself as available as possible! You don't have to be at their hands, but it's wonderful for the bride to know that her bridesmaids are their closest friends and most ardent supporters. On the wedding day, there are no bridesmaid issues, and there is no whining. Bridesmaids need to act strong emotionally!

3. Help with pre-wedding functions

What's a wedding without a bachelorette party or a bridal shower, after all? Before she gets married, she deserves a night of insanity with her girlfriends, and you should be the one to prepare it and make it a night she will never forget. Make contact with her other pals as well. Make a social media group for her and throw the wildest party you can think of. This can be extremely fun and enjoyable.

4. Pamper the bride

You're a therapist, personal assistant, bride sitter, and fast back-haver in addition to being a bridesmaid. You must take care of everything, from her hair and make-up to assisting the bride in peeing. Make a list of all the appointments she has planned for you. From spa treatments to makeup and clothing trials, there's something for everyone. You must keep the bride sane as an ideal bridesmaid by feeding her delicious nibbles and slipping in the alcohol you're drinking.

And yes, tissues should be kept on hand! Be a mirror for your BFF at all times. We understand that bridesmaid duties can be difficult and time-consuming, but it'll all be worth it when you see your best friend beaming on her wedding day.

