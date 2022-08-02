Bridgerton-inspired wedding theme décor ideas for a royal regency period like ceremony

Ever since the American regency romance series hit us hard, the obsession over old-world love and wedding is growing deep and deep. With a fanciful colour theme, captivating literary quotes, and lively drapes: a super starry wedding ceremony inspired by the decadence of the regency period is something everyone wants! Well, if you want a ceremony inspired by the TV hit Bridgerton then a Georgian wedding venue with intricate detailing and gold plating is just not enough. You will have to introduce the luxurious elements to make the vibe all happy and royal. Here we bring you Bridgerton-inspired wedding theme décor highlights to pull off a striking royal regency period-like wedding.

Regency Blue Colour Palette

The colour regency blue depicts royalty and is immensely associated with old-world charm. Its softness looks incredible in your venue and when it is accompanied by white florals and lush foliage, it will create beautiful romantic, whimsical feels and convert your “I do” space into a fancy blue wonderland. Right from table runners, and napkins to a seating area, you can inculcate this colour scheme in multiple spots of your decor to create a beautiful rustic look.

Fancy purple wisteria setting

The purple wisteria floral décor that spruces the Bridgerton family home will beautify your wedding space while making it shelter in the sheaths of fragrance. You can cover your ceiling with these florals or you can deck your entryway with its beauty to enchant your décor and pave way for a truly grand entrance.

Gold leafing ceiling and magnificent lanterns for the regency style

One of the best ways to enter into the Regency era is to choose a magnificent Georgian wedding venue with the roof all decked up in the prettiness of an intricate golden ceiling. To complement the look and to make it more like a Bridgerton-inspired setting, you can go for an all-white seating white golden chair back. What can stand out from your venue is magnificent lanterns! A mix of both chandelier and lanterns will provide a perfectly luxurious feel with the much-needed drama and glamour.

A royal horse-drawn carriage entry

Want a fairy tale entrance? Just like Daphne and Simon took a carriage after the ceremony is done and dusted to move to Clyvedon Castle, you can transform this scene into a magical yet beautiful entrance. If you want to make your entry all dreamy and elegant, then you can prepare a Cinderella carriage decked up in pastel blooms with beautiful horses. You can also go with some oh-so-royal attires and keep the poses queenly for a majestic engagement landing and beautiful pictures.

